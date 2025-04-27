The speed at which the tech world moves often means that what was true isn't true by the time you hear about it, and that's a problem when it comes to security. And when that security keeps your home network safe, any outdated information passed into mythology isn't just a problem, but actively working against your interests.

It's one thing to repeat fairytales about Ethernet cables until you're blue in the face, or PC performance platitudes that no longer apply, but at least those only limit the performance of the devices you're using. Network security myths are more insidious, as they make you feel like you're being secure when, in reality, they are enabling any attackers who might happen to glance in your direction. Whether you think you're too small to matter or that securing your network will be expensive, I'm here to bury some of these ill-conceived notions once and for all.

7 A single device can secure your network

You need a layered approach to network security instead