As an avid home lab enthusiast, I’ve gone through trial and error to figure out how to keep the bad guys out while maintaining remote access to some, if not all, of my services.

If you’re new to the hobby, securing your home lab is paramount to ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of your systems and data. It’s easy to inadvertently expose your entire system to online threats, especially when you’re new to running self-hosted systems. Implementing robust networking tools can safeguard your environment from potential threats, both internal and external. Here are five essential networking tools to fortify your home lab from the inside out.

5 pfSense: A Comprehensive Firewall Solution

Powerful, flexible and beginner-friendly