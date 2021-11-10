Never Be Out of Power Again with EcoFlow’s Amazing Black Friday Deals

EcoFlow is a brand that makes products to keep your electronics powered at all times. In situations where there’s a power outage or if you’re out on a long road trip, EcoFlow’s portable power stations will ensure you enjoy an uninterrupted power supply. These are much more than just portable chargers. You can power and charge all your electronic gadgets and devices with their power supply so if you’re preparing for an apocalypse, this is surely a must-have! What’s better is that EcoFlow has some of its most popular products on sale on Black Friday so there’s no better time to get yourself a portable power station and prevent your gadgets from running out of battery.

Here are some of EcoFlow’s most popular products on sale on Black Friday. Depending on your usage patterns and the number of devices you want to power, you can pick up a supply that’s best suited for your needs. There are six different products to choose from across various price points and battery capacities. If you have more devices to power for a longer duration, we would suggest getting a power supply with a large battery.

EcoFlow RIVER Series

The RIVER series of portable power supplied by EcoFlow cater to general consumers who want a relatively compact power supply that can be carried around while on a trip. Whether you’re headed to the river for some fishing or to the hills for a small trek, you can take the RIVER series of power supplies with you to keep your devices powered. There are mainly two devices in this series that differ in terms of battery capacity.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro: Portable power for extended vacations

MSRP: $649

Sale: $549

The RIVER Pro is a slightly larger version of the RIVER and has a massive 720Wh battery compared to the 288Wh capacity on the standard model. The larger battery means you can power more devices as well as maintain power for a longer duration. This makes the RIVER Pro a great fit for extended vacations and road trips where you might be away from a power outlet for a long time.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Step into the wild with a massive 720Wh of battery capacity. RIVER Pro is the powerhouse for your off-grid adventure. Keep up to 10 devices powered on at once and recharge in record times via car (in 8 hrs), solar (4-8 hrs), or standard AC outlets (in 96 mins). View at EcoFlow View at Amazon

EcoFlow DELTA Series

The DELTA series from EcoFlow deals with larger battery packs that mainly cater to pro users who need large capacity batteries with the ability to power more devices. These power backup devices can also power all your devices for longer durations and are recommended for users who don’t have access to power sockets for days together.

EcoFlow DELTA mini: Prosumer Backup Power

MSRP: $999

Sale: $849

The DELTA mini has a huge 882Wh battery that comes in handy during long power outages and extended trips. If you’re going to be working from a remote location, the DELTA mini can power all of your devices and also recharge itself pretty quickly when a power outlet is available. You can even power your computer with the DELTA Mini which is great.

EcoFlow DELTA Mini Bring along DELTA mini and keep your devices powered at all times. DELTA mini’s 882Wh capacity is perfect for power outages, outdoor adventures, and professional work. DELTA mini snags up to 300W from solar panels for a full recharge in 3 to 6 hours. It can also go from 0-100% in 96 minutes when charging from the wall. View at EcoFlow View at Amazon

EcoFlow DELTA: Essential backup power

MSRP: $1,399

Sale: $1,099

If you find the battery on the DELTA mini to be slightly smaller for your needs, you should ideally go for the standard DELTA. The 882Wh battery from the mini gets a huge bump here to 1,260Wh which can power a whopping 13 devices at once. This is the perfect companion to have during power outages and on long trips in the woods.

EcoFlow DELTA Stay in charge of any situation with DELTA and keep your devices powered at all times. DELTA has a huge 1260Wh capacity that’s perfect for power outages, outdoor adventures, and professional work. Power up to 13 devices simultaneously and recharge from 0% to 100% in 1.6 hours, which is 10 times the speed of most portable power stations in the market. View at EcoFlow View at Amazon

EcoFlow DELTA Max: Home Backup Power Master

MSRP: $2,099

Sale: $1,899

This is the champ of them all. The DELTA Max has the largest battery at 2kWh and can satisfy the power needs of your entire home in case of a power outage. This power supply unit also has support for extendable batteries which can take the overall battery capacity up to 6kWh using DELTA Max Smart batteries. This massive power supply can even run heavy appliances like your refrigerator and computer for hours.

EcoFlow DELTA Max A single DELTA Max unit packs a 2kWh capacity that is expandable up to 6kWh with DELTA Max Smart Extra Batteries. This means when a blackout hits, you can continue to power your important home devices such as your fridge and lights for hours on end. With EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, DELTA Max can power heavy-duty devices up to 3400W. Plus, DELTA Max charges up safely and rapidly from 0-80% in just 65 minutes. View at EcoFlow View at Amazon

EcoFlow Delta Bundle — EcoFlow DELTA + 2x 160W Solar Panels

MSRP: $2,299

Sale: $1,649

What better way to generate power than through solar energy? This bundle gives you the powerful EcoFlow DELTA along with two 160W solar panels that you can use for solar charging even in cold and cloudy environments. Using the solar panels, you can recharge the DELTA completely in about 5 to 10 hours and save on electricity costs. Plus the savings on the product itself are quite good so this would turn out to be an economic deal.

EcoFlow DELTA Bundle The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel has a high conversion efficiency of 21-22%. Combine 2 160W Solar Panels with an EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power station to enjoy improved solar charging in cold and cloudy environments (fully recharged in 5 to 10 hours). View at EcoFlow View at Amazon

These were some of the best Black Friday deals on EcoFlow’s portable power supplies. You can pick up the one that suits your needs and never be worried about running out of power again during an outage or when you’re traveling. This is a one-stop solution to all your portable power needs!

