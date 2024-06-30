Key Takeaways GPUs like the RX 6500 XT, RTX 3060 8GB, and RTX 3050 are easily outshone by cheaper alternatives.

The RTX 4060 Ti was dead on arrival, while the RTX 3070 aged poorly due to its 8GB VRAM.

The RTX 3090 is handily beaten by the likes of the RTX 4070 Ti and the much cheaper RX 6950 XT.

Buying a GPU for gaming is a big investment, considering the prices of not just the high-end but mid-range and "budget" graphics cards today. When you look at the current market and the slew of GPUs you can buy (excluding refurbished and used models), it can get slightly overwhelming to choose the best graphics card for your needs.

What makes things even more complicated is the number of GPUs that should not even be considered — either due to being a terrible product or no longer a good value due to newer offerings. Before you end up regretting your purchase, have a look at 10 such GPUs that you should not buy, and what you should buy instead.

10 RX 6500 XT

I'm not sure who the RX 6500 XT was made for, or what AMD was even thinking when it launched it. Perhaps the company wasn't thinking and just wanted to pass off a completely useless product to make some quick cash. After all, in early 2022 when the GPU launched, we were still in the middle of the GPU crisis and desperate for affordable GPUs. But even at its relatively cheap $199 price point, it was dead on arrival.

The result was a disappointing product, to say the least, which couldn't even outperform the likes of the RX 5500 XT or GTX 1650 Super, which were three years older at that point.

Firstly, the RX 6500 XT was mostly designed to be a laptop SKU, but AMD later fashioned it into a desktop GPU. What's more, it shipped with just 4GB of VRAM and a dismal 64-bit memory bus (the 8GB model wasn't any better). The result was a disappointing product, to say the least, which couldn't even outperform the likes of the RX 5500 XT or GTX 1650 Super, which were three years older at that point.

If you're really after an entry-level GPU, the Intel Arc A580 for around $159 is miles better than the now $139 RX 6500 XT 4GB (or even the $179 8GB variant). There really is no case to be made for the RX 6500 XT.

9 RTX 3060 8GB

Makes no sense against the original

The original RTX 3060 12GB was one of the most affordable RTX cards (at MSRP) when it launched. Even though a lot of units were scooped up by crypto miners and inventory issues remained for a long time, the GPU was still a decent one. But, what Nvidia launched two years later was a cut-down variant of the RTX 3060, which had more issues than one.

What was more troubling was the weaker 128-bit memory bus instead of the 192-bit on the 12GB variant.

Firstly, the 8GB VRAM was just at the borderline. But, at 1080p, even that can be overlooked. What was more troubling was the weaker 128-bit memory bus instead of the 192-bit on the 12GB variant. This resulted in 33% less memory bandwidth on the 8GB variant for not a lot less price. Suffice it to say that the RTX 3060 8GB was a pointless product.

You should just get the RTX 3060 12GB for around $280. Even if you could find the 8GB variant at a lower price, you'll barely be saving $20 or so for a significant performance downgrade.

8 RTX 3050

Scraping the bottom of the barrel

The RTX 3050 is currently the lowest-tier RTX GPU you can buy. But, even at the $179-$189 price point (depending on the variant), there's very little to be said in favor of this SKU. Considering its performance, it's an RTX card only in name, as you'll not be doing any meaningful ray tracing on it. Using DLSS, you can get by with medium settings in games, but the resulting experience is very underwhelming.

Nvidia simply launched this product to tick the box of adding a cheap RTX card to its RTX 30 lineup.

Launched at $250, there was little reason to consider it against the competition from AMD and Intel. Nvidia simply launched this product to tick the box of adding a cheap RTX card to its RTX 30 lineup. But, it couldn't even justify its relatively lower price point.

For what you should buy instead, the RX 6600 at around $199 or even the Arc A580 (which is actually cheaper) would both be great options.

7 Arc A770

Not enough to sway gamers

Although Intel's re-entry into the desktop GPU battle was commendable — and Intel has even improved the performance of its Arc GPUs considerably using driver updates — not every SKU of the first-gen Alchemist lineup was a slam dunk. Besides running a tad too hot and facing poor performance in certain titles, the Arc A770 didn't do enough to prompt gamers to consider it over Nvidia and AMD options.

The excellent RX 6650 XT is considerably cheaper than the Arc A770 but provides similar performance.

The Arc A770 features a more-than-decent 16GB VRAM (especially in its price range) and proves to be a solid 1080p as well as 1440p performer, but there are better options available from the competition at a similar price. And when you consider ray tracing performance and XeSS upscaling quality against DLSS and FSR, things become even worse for the Intel card.

The excellent RX 6650 XT is considerably cheaper than the Arc A770 but provides similar performance. Plus, the RTX 4060, although priced similarly, will be the much better buy for those who can't do without ray tracing.

6 RTX 4060 Ti 8GB

Nvidia doing Nvidia things

The RTX 4060 Ti was mostly doomed from the start. Announced as a $399 GPU, people were already questioning the low 8GB VRAM, which would no doubt have hampered its performance. While the 8GB VRAM at $400 was definitely bad, what happened after the launch completely sealed the deal for the RTX 4060 Ti, and not in a good way.

The weaker 128-bit memory bus compared to the 256-bit on the RTX 3060 Ti was clearly a problem here.

It turned out that the RTX 4060 Ti was no better than its predecessor, the RTX 3060 Ti, and was actually lagging behind it in certain games. The weaker 128-bit memory bus compared to the 256-bit on the RTX 3060 Ti was clearly a problem here. The benefits of the Ada Lovelace architecture were not enough to make up for the poor showing.

The alternatives to the 4060 Ti would be the RX 6750 XT or the RX 7700 XT from AMD. Both are equipped with 12GB of VRAM and perform similar to or better than the 4060 Ti.

5 RX 7600

No man's land