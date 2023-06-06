We all know how messy life can be. From kids and pets running in and out of the house to accidental spills, dust, and lingering pet hair, it is hard to keep up. Couple that with your never-ending list of things to do, you begin to wonder if you’ll ever get ahead of it all. So, what is the solution to this problem?

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra. With wet and dry capabilities, a user-friendly app that allows you to map out your floor plan and schedule cleanings, and incredible suction power you can rest assured knowing your floors are clean.

Roborock is running a special from June 1st through June 10th with a special coupon offering. With the purchase of an $18.99 coupon, you will receive a $299 discount to use on the S7 Max Ultra.

What is the Roborock S7 Max Ultra?

Unless you’ve lived under a very dusty tech rock over the last decade, you’ve probably heard about automated vacuum cleaners before. They come in a range of shapes and sizes, but the objective is the same; they vacuum your floors while you get to focus on the more important aspects of your life.

Of course, though, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is brand new. This means that it offers features that go far beyond what many people would expect from an automated vacuum cleaner. In fact, it isn’t just an automated vacuum cleaner at all; it’s also an automated mop.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra spends its days going through an automated cycle of vacuuming and mopping your floors, docking itself, and emptying its waste containers and refilling its water tank to keep on working. But, if you want to be sure every corner, room, and high-traffic areas are covered, be sure to use the Roborock App. This tech add-on was created with the user in mind, making set up and floor mapping a breeze. Within the app, you can also customize your cleaning plans with tailored maps, cleaning routines, and specify the device direction to clean along floor seams, instead of against them.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra simplifies your lifestyle

Plain and simple, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra makes your life easier. During the summer months you want to spend less time inside cleaning and more time making memories.

With its superior cleaning capabilities and easy to use app that offers advanced mapping technology, tailored cleaning schedules, and do-not-disturb areas, you can still live your best summer life, knowing the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is taking care of your cleaning needs. Speaking of the specs, lets dive in a bit deeper.

Why Choose the Roborock S7 Max Ultra?

There are loads of good reasons to choose the Roborock S7 Max Ultra. This product is easily one of the most advanced robotic vacuum and mop options available in 2023. You can check out the Roborock website to learn more about this project. Some of its key features can be found below, though.

Intelligent operation & navigation : The Roborock S7 Max Ultra uses a range of sensors and computer systems to navigate your home in the most intelligent fashion. LiDAR is used to move around your spaces without damaging anything, while a smart AI system plans and improves upon the route that your S7 Max Ultra takes. Of course, though, you can also program your device to follow a specific routine.

: The Roborock S7 Max Ultra uses a range of sensors and computer systems to navigate your home in the most intelligent fashion. LiDAR is used to move around your spaces without damaging anything, while a smart AI system plans and improves upon the route that your S7 Max Ultra takes. Of course, though, you can also program your device to follow a specific routine. Incredible convenience : This vacuum cleaner is smart enough to find its own dock so that it can charge. Alongside charging, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra also empties its waste containers and refills its water tank when it docks. This ensures that you intervene with your vacuum cleaner as little as possible.

: This vacuum cleaner is smart enough to find its own dock so that it can charge. Alongside charging, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra also empties its waste containers and refills its water tank when it docks. This ensures that you intervene with your vacuum cleaner as little as possible. Superior vacuum performance : Unlike other vacuum cleaners, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra also features mopping functionality. Every loose spec of dust and dirt is sucked up by the S7 Max Ultra’s 5,500Pa HyperForce Ultra-Level suction power, and stains are removed by its cutting-edge VibraRise mopping system.

: Unlike other vacuum cleaners, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra also features mopping functionality. Every loose spec of dust and dirt is sucked up by the S7 Max Ultra’s 5,500Pa HyperForce Ultra-Level suction power, and stains are removed by its cutting-edge VibraRise mopping system. Easy-to-use Roborock app: The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is packed with tech, but you don’t have to worry about getting confused; the Roborock app has everything you need to control your vacuum. From setting schedules and creating boundaries to taking control of your vacuum, the Roborock app gives full control of your vacuum wherever you are.

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons to choose the Roborock S7 Max Ultra. If you don’t have time or don’t want to spend your time cleaning, very few automation products will give you the same freedom as Roborock’s range.