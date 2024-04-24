Key Takeaways Don't skimp on key components like motherboard, CPU cooler, case fans, and power supply unit for a reliable PC build.

Prioritize features like VRM, M.2 slots, RAM support in motherboard, and optimal airflow and cooling for CPU and GPU.

Expensive doesn't always mean better - choose components based on compatibility and requirements for a balanced PC build.

Building a PC doesn't have to be expensive all the time, and there are plenty of components on the market right now to prove that. It is true that you may not get the latest and the best component out there when you stretch your budget a bit thin, but it's entirely possible to put together a solid PC without burning a huge hole in your wallet.

That, of course, doesn't mean you should skimp on the essentials. In fact, the axiom "buy cheap, buy twice," really applies here, and I learned it the hard way when I skimped on some crucial components back in the day as a beginner. If you are new to the world of PCs and are wondering which components to skimp on, then I've highlighted a few parts below that should never go cheap on.

4 Motherboard

Your PC needs a strong and reliable base

Motherboards aren't necessarily the most expensive components you'll buy for your build, but they can put a huge dent in your wallet depending on what you want. You don't need the most advanced motherboard out there for your PC with all the fancy features, but you also wouldn't want to put, say, an $800 GPU and a $400 CPU on a $60 or a $70 motherboard, either. A good rule of thumb here is to look for the features that matter to you and see if you can find something for a reasonable price. I suggest paying more attention to things like the motherboard VRM, its M.2 slots, RAM support, etc., over some nice-to-have features like debug LEDs and pre-installed I/O shield, among other things. You shouldn't fall for motherboard gimmicks either, as they have little to no effect on your PC's overall performance.

Simply focus on the must-have features and the overall reliability of your motherboard instead of buying a cheap one, as it will come back to haunt you in the future. You should also look to future-proof your motherboard to ensure you don't have to upgrade the platform in a few years if/when you plan on upgrading your processor. I remember skimping on the motherboard on one of the budget PCs I built a few years ago, only to spend more money while upgrading the CPU just a couple of years later. A motherboard may not have direct implications on your system's overall performance, at least not significantly, but it plays a huge role in terms of reliability.

3 CPU cooler

Don't ignore the CPU chiller

You can spend all the money you want to buy the best processor for your PC, but it's not going to yield optimum performance without a good CPU chiller. This is particularly true in the case of high-performance CPUs that demand more support from the cooler. A lot of modern processors out there like the Core i5-14600K heavily rely on a good CPU cooler to churn out good performance.

It's easy to skimp on CPU coolers as there's no shortage of affordable CPU coolers out there, but keep in mind that you'll also be compromising your CPU's performance by doing that. If you are not comfortable spending money on an aftermarket CPU cooler, then consider picking up one of the low-power chips from AMD. There are plenty of these on the market, many of which are even suitable for gaming.

It's also important to keep your upgrade plans in mind while shopping for this because the last thing you want to do is spend money on buying another cooler when you upgrade the CPU. I made the same mistake when I bought a very basic fan cooler for one of my low-power AMD chips, only to realize that I would need something better to handle newer chips in a just a couple of years.

2 Case fans

An equally important piece of the puzzle