You can spend all the time and money you want putting together your dream PC, but you're not going to get the best experience and will be left wanting for more without the right peripherals. Think of your PC like a high-performance sports car, which is armed to the teeth to handle the tracks. But you're not going to have the best experience, or even the confidence to drive and push it to its limits without the right tires and things like a comfortable seat.

Similarly, you're not going to tap into your PC's full potential until you get your hands on the right peripherals. The "deals" and affordable pricing on low-quality products from lesser known brands may seem lucrative given all the money you may have spent putting together the PC, but be warned that skimping on peripherals for your high-end PC is just false economy. That being said, here are five PC peripherals that you should never skimp on to ensure you're having a good computing experience, be it for work or gaming.

5 Keyboard

That one thing you use more than anything

We arguably use our keyboard more than anything while sitting in front of a computer, regardless of whether it is for work or for playing games. Yet, I've seen so many settling for cheap and mushy keyboards, compromising on both comfort and efficiency. Buying a low-quality keyboard is like picking up the recipe to brew frustration, in my opinion. No, seriously, take it from someone who's coming from using low-quality, affordable keyboards to typing on a custom mechanical keyboard now. They're as different as night and day, and typing on a keyboard with crisp and responsive keys that register every press effortlessly is something that'll be hard to go back from.

I know building a custom mechanical keyboard from scratch is not everyone's cup of tea, but the least you can do is put the same amount of time and effort in understanding all the options out there to figure out what's best for you instead of simply picking up a prebuilt keyboard. It's also about ergonomics as much as it is about the typing feel because a keyboard with good ergonomics can prevent wrist strain and keep you comfortable during those long work sessions or gaming marathons. So the next time you're tempted to pick up a keyboard from the bargain-basement, just remember that your fingers deserve better.

4 Mousepad

Because simply buying the best mouse isn't enough

You may have heard how important it is to buy the right mouse for your setup, as it is an extension of your hand. But what most people don't tell you is how even the best mouse is often pulled back by the subpar surface it is on. Buying one of the cheap mousepads may seem like a harmless cost-cutting measure, but I'm here to tell you that it's the worst thing you can do to impact your performance and comfort. A good-quality mousepad gives you a smooth and consistent surface to effortlessly glide your pointer.

It's crucial to have a good mousepad because using your mouse on a bumpy or an uneven surface will cause mouse jitters, forcing you to battle lag and inconsistency. Using a good mousepad, on the other hand, translates to improved tracking accuracy, faster response times, and a more enjoyable overall experience. It's also crucial to pick large mousepads as they provide ample space for sweeping motions, reducing wrist strain and fatigue during long gaming sessions or workdays. Notably, you must also pay attention to the materials and the overall quality of the mousepad to ensure they offer good grip, preventing the mousepad from slipping around on your desk.

3 Headphones

Imagine pouring your heart and soul into building a killer PC, with top-of-the-line internals and a stunning monitor for all your media; but then you fire your favorite game or play your favorite soundtrack, and the sound is… underwhelming. Explosions lack punch, dialogue sounds muffled, and the immersive soundtrack is lost in a sea of mediocrity. A good PC setup is just not complete without a good pair of headphones. Sound is extremely crucial while consuming digital content, and it's literally the difference between watching a slideshow and being transported to a new world.

It's just as crucial for productivity as it is for media consumption and gaming, as a lot of modern headphones have active noise cancelation or good sound isolation to help you get through open-office environments or noisy roommates. A high-quality pair of headphones with active noise-canceling is one of the best additions I've made to my PC setup, as it allows me to block out all the distractions and maximize productivity. You don't necessarily have to buy an expensive pair of cans with all the bells and whistles, though. Just look for something that helps you experience rich audio and be more focused while working to form an enjoyable connection with your PC.

2 Chair

Your PC's unsung hero

The chair of your PC setup, which is usually an afterthought for most people, is arguably the most crucial addition you can make to your setup. This is particularly true for those who spend hours sitting in front of a computer, be it for long gaming sessions or work. A cheap and poorly designed chair with inadequate back support becomes a breeding ground for aches and pains. It's time you looked at the chair as an investment in your health, rather than just a surface to sit on. I say that because poor posture promoted by a bad quality chair can turn computing into a source of frustration for you, causing neck strain, back problems, and even headaches.

It's important to ensure your body remains aligned during the long hours you spend glued to the screen. I suggest trying a couple of options and picking the one that suits you best. You can also look for chairs that offer things like adjustable armrests and lumbar support for maximum comfort. You may have to spend a good amount of money to buy a good quality chair for your setup, but I'd say this one — in particular — is worth it because, well, it may quite literally save your back.

1 Monitor

One that significantly impacts your experience

Buying a low-quality monitor is one of the worst things you can do for your setup. A monitor is essentially your window to the digital world, and staring at a sub-par monitor is like peering through a dusty window. As someone who recently switched to a relatively high-end gaming monitor from a basic 1080p monitor, I can't recommend this particular upgrade enough. Not only is it crucial for gamers and creative professionals to have the best monitors with top-of-the-line specifications, but it's also equally important for those who tackle everyday office and school work.

A good monitor goes beyond basic functionality, as high-resolution displays with vibrant colors and deep blacks create an immersive experience, drawing you deeper into the action. It's also crucial to pay attention to features like wide viewing angles, as they all play a key role in improving your overall experience, during extended work and gaming sessions. Investing in a quality monitor ensures you see the digital world in all its glory, with crisp details, smooth visuals, and vibrant colors. So, don't let a subpar monitor hold you back, and unlock the full potential of your PC.