Key Takeaways Alienware has announced new laptops, monitors, and a gaming keyboard, and mouse at CES 2024.

The notable laptop is the redesigned Alienware m16 R2 with a smaller footprint and Stealth Mode.

New monitors include the world's first 4K QD-OLED monitor and the world's first 360Hz QD-OLED monitor.

Alienware is announcing three new gaming laptops, two monitors, and a new gaming keyboard and mouse at CES 2004. The more notable of the laptops is the fully redesigned Alienware m16 R2, which sports a fancy Stealth Mode. Also announced are the powerhouse m18 R2, and the x16 R2. We can't forget the monitors, either, which include the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED, and the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED. Competing for the lineup is a new Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming keyboard and gaming mouse.

Alienware m16 R2

Close

Coming on January 11 for $1,650, the biggest highlight of Alienware's 2024 laptop lineup is the fully redesigned Alienware m16 R2. This 16-inch gaming laptop ditches the "hump" on the back seen on the previous generation for a 15% smaller footprint, as you can see in the photo above. It also means that the palm rest and touchpad are larger, including the new RGB stadium loop lighting around the trackpad. The Stealth Mode is the other highlight feature, which can be activated with the F2 button on the keyboard to turn the keyboard backlighting to white and switch performance to Quiet to reduce fan noise. Under the hood, meanwhile, is up to Intel Core Ultra H series processors and RTX 40 series GPUs. Full specs are below, but a few other upgrades on this year's model include upgraded usual speakers, a larger 90Wh battery, and a study 180-degree hinge.

Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16-Core, 24MB L3 Cache, up to 4.8GHz Max Turbo Frequency)

(Coming soon) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (16-Core, 24MB L3 Cache, up to 5.1GHz Max Turbo Frequency RAM (upgradable) 16GB (8GBx2) Dual-Channel DDR5 5600 MHz

32GB (16GB x2) Dual-Channel DDR5 5600 MHz

64GB (32GB x2) Dual-Channel DDR5 5600 MHz Storage (upgradable) Single Storage Options: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Dual Storage options: 2TB (2x 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

4TB (2x 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

8TB (2x 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 (115W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 (115W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 (115W) Display 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 3ms, 100% DCI-P3 gamut, Dolby Vision, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC + Dynamic Display Switching Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675

Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities Battery 90Whr battery Ports (1x) RJ45 Jack

(1x) Headphone jack

(1x) USB-C Thunderbolt 4

(1x) USB 3.2 Gen 2

(1x) HDMI 2.1

(1x) microSD card reader

(2x) USB Type-A Camera 1080p Windows Hello webcam Dimensions & Weight 14.33x9.82x0.79 inches & 5.75 pounds

Alienware x16 R2

Source: Dell

Next in line is the Alienware x16 R2. This gaming laptop will be coming soon and will start at $2,099. For the price, it packs a punch, but it is seeing some minor changes from the previous generation. It's mainly about the faster performance thanks to Intel Core Ultra and the improved cooling. This laptop also packs up to 175W of graphics power, has a fast 240Hz display, LP-DDR5X memory, and up to 8TB of storage. Full specs are below.

Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16-Core, 24MB L3 Cache, up to 4.8GHz Max Turbo Frequency)

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (16-Core, 24MB L3 Cache, up to 5.1GHz Max Turbo Frequency RAM (non-upgradable) 16GB LP-DDR5X 6400 MT/s (with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 graphics)

32GB LP-DDR5X 6400 MT/s (with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics)

32GB LP-DDR5X 7467 MT/s (with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 graphics Storage Single Storage Options: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Raid 0 Configurations: 1TB RAID 0 (2x 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

2TB RAID 0 (2x 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

4TB RAID 0 (2x 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

8TB RAID 0 (2x 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 (140W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 (140W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 12GB GDDR6 (175W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 (175W) Display 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 3ms, 100% DCI-P3 gamut, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690

Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card Battery 90Whr battery Ports (1x) Global headset jack

(1x) MicroSD Card Slot

(1x) Type-C Port

(1x) Type-C Port (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 15W (3A/5V) Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4)

(1x) HDMI 2.1 Output Port

(2x) Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port with PowerShare

(1x) Mini Display Port 1.4 Camera 1080p Windows Hello webcam Dimensions & Weight 14.36x11.41x0.73 inches & 6 pounds

Alienware m18 R2

Close

The third and final laptop Alienware is launching is one of the most powerful yet. Coming on January 11, starting at $1,900, it is the Alienware m18 R2. This laptop is getting boosted under the hood with Intel's new 14th-generation CPUs, more specifically, up to a 240W Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU. This laptop is pretty special, too, since it has an updated vapor chamber for superior performance and cooling, and has the largest storage ever in an Alienware laptop, up to 10TB. Smaller changes include the upgraded FHD webcam and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. The laptop also ships with Alienware Command Center 6.1, which is getting some improvements like a graphics MUX switch, and integrations with GamePass.

Processor 14th-generation Intel Core i7 (14650HX) (16-core 30MB L3 cache up to 5.2 GHz Max Turbo)

14th-generation Intel Core i7 (14700HX) (20-core 33MB L3 cache up to 5.5 GHz Max Turbo)

14th-generation Intel Core i9 (14900HX) (24-core 36MB L3 cache up to 5.8 GHz Max Turbo) RAM (upgradable) 8GB Dual-Channel DDR5 5600MHz (China only)

16GB Dual-Channel DDR5 5600MHz (China only)

16GB (8GB x2) Dual-Channel DDR5 5600MHz

32GB Dual-Channel DDR5 5200MHz (China only)

32GB (16GB x 2) Dual-Channel DDR5 5600MHz

64GB (32GB x2) Dual-Channel DDR5 5200MHz Storage Single Storage Options: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

ITB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Dual Storage Options: 2TB (2x ITB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

4TB (2x 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD)

8TB (2x 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 (115W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 (115W)

Coming later: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 (150W)

Coming later: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 (150W) Display 18-inch QHD+ 2560 x 1600 165Hz, 3ms, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync + Dynamic Display Switching

18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz, 3ms, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync + Dynamic Display Switching Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690

Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card

Intel Killer BE1750

Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card Battery 97Whr battery Ports RJ-45

Global headset jack

Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port

Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port w/ PowerShare

Type C USB 3.2 Port

Type-C (Thunderbolt 4.0 , USB 4 Gen 2, 15W (3A/5V) Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4) Port

Type-A USB 3.2 Gen I Port

HDMI 2.1 Output Port

mini-DisplayPort

SD Card slot Camera 1080p Windows Hello webcam Dimensions & Weight 16.15x12.59x0.98 inches

New Alienware QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

Announced alongside the laptops are two new Alienware monitors. There's the Alienware 32 4K QLED-OLED Gaming Monitor and the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. One of them is the world's first 4K QD-OLED with Dolby Vision HDR, and the other is the World's first 360Hz QD-OLED monitor.

If you're wondering what makes the Alienware 32 4K QLED-OLED Gaming Monitor special, there are a few things. The monitor has Alienware Fx lighting, almost infinite contrast levels of 1 million to 1, and can hit up to 1,000 nits of brightness and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also has HDMI 2.1 certification, so it works with next-gen consoles, too, with support for VRR, and a special console mode. This model will start at $2,000 and is coming on January 11.

For something more traditional, there's also a flat-panel version. The Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. This monitor has a QHD resolution, but a much faster refresh rate. It also has a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time, and smoother motions. It is coming on January 11 and starts at $900.

Product Model Screen Size Aspect Ratio Resolution Refresh Rate Panel Type Ports Alienware 32 4K QLED-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3225QF 32 inches 16:9 3840x2160 240Hz QD-OLED Curved Standard Ports: 1x DP 1.4

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-B upstream port;

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A downstream ports Quick Access Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-C downstream port which supports BC1.2 power-charging;

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A downstream port Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW2725DF 27 inches 16:9 1560x1440 360Hz over DisplayPort

144Hz over HDMI QD-OLED Flat 2 x DP 1.4

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-B upstream port (Rear)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A downstream port (Rear)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-C downstream port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A downstream port

New keyboard and mouse

The last of Alienware's products at CES 2024 include the new Alienware Pro Mouse and the Alienware Pro Keyboard. These will be coming on January 11. The mouse starts at $150, and the keyboard is $200.

The mouse packs some advancements in response times, design, and polling rates. It has a 0.25ms response time when wireless, and 0.125 when wired. The weight is now under 60 grams, too, and there's a new built-in dongle housing. As for the clicking mechanism, Alienware pioneered exclusive Magnetic-Force Keyplates with optical switches. Their magnetic force allows the Pro Mouse to deliver faster debounce times. With the sensor, the mouse offers 650 IPS tracking speed, 50G Acceleration, and up to 26,000 DPI.

The Alienware Pro Keyboard is also pretty impressive. The Alienware Linear Mechanical Switches are pre-lubed and have a precise 40g actuation force for quickly registering inputs while providing an immensely satisfying sound and feel. If you don't like the switches, the keyboard supports hot-swapping most 5-pin and 3-pin switches. The keyboard has 72 hours of battery life, connectivity over Wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-C, and has a 1Khz polling rate.