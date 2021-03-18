Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and Thunderbolt port could launch in April

Apple is expected to make an announcement regarding its upcoming spring event. It is anticipated that the company will unleash a new series of iPad Pro models with updated hardware. We have seen numerous reports in the past and the latest one also points out the same.

According to Bloomberg, the iPad lineup has been very successful, especially last year as people moved to a work-from-home or study-at-home environment. The new iPads are expected to launch as early as April, which seems to align with yesterday’s report. The new iPad Pro series will have a better processor and improved cameras. Expect the new models to have a similar design and look like the current generation iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

The new processor on the upcoming iPad Pro models will be more powerful and most likely at par with the faster M1 chip that Apple is currently using in its latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models. We already know that Apple is also looking at incorporating a mini-LED panel, but there is no confirmation whether both or only the 12.9-model will feature the new display tech which is expected to be brighter and have an improved contrast ratio.

A new piece of information from the report also suggests that Apple has been testing the new iPad Pro models with Thunderbolt. It essentially has the same USB Type-C connector, but a much wider bandwidth that would allow users to connect multiple displays, and faster data transfers when using a hard drive or other docks and peripherals. If all of the information is true, the new iPad Pro models will become way more capable, especially when compared to a MacBook.

Later in the year, Apple is expected to refresh its cheapest iPad aimed at students with a thinner and lighter design. A new iPad mini is also expected to launch with a larger screen this year compared to the 7.9-inch panel that has been used ever since the first model. The iPad mini was refreshed back in 2019 with a new processor and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Hopefully, Apple will bring some much-needed upgrades as it did with the iPad Air last year.