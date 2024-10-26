Apple is heavily marketing Apple Intelligence, its upcoming suite of artificial intelligence features, as game-changers set to come to the newest iPads and best iPhones. It's easy to forget that Apple Intelligence will also arrive on any Mac with an M-series chip this month. While many features were included in the macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta, and will be released publicly soon, others weren't made available yet. Luckily, the company released macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta 1 this week, and it gives Mac users a chance to test three new Apple Intelligence features for the first time.

Source: Apple

Writing Tools are perhaps the most useful and ambitious Apple Intelligence feature you'll find in macOS Sequoia. It debuted in the macOS 15.1 beta as a system-wide tool that could help you proofread, summarize, and rewrite text. The cool part about Writing Tools is that they work in any part of macOS where you can access the option menu and select text. That's basically the entire operating system, and while Writing Tools in themselves aren't groundbreaking, it means that they will be at your fingertips any time you use one of the best Macs.

What's new about Writing Tools in macOS Sequoia 15.2? You can now enter a custom prompt to describe exactly how you want Apple Intelligence to work. After clicking the Writing Tools tab in the option menu, there will be a new Describe your change field once you've updated to macOS 15.2 beta 1. From there, you can write a phrase like "rewrite this paragraph as a poem" or "summarize this text in three sentences," and Writing Tools will try to meet your request.

Close

Of course, the Writing Tools presets that launched with macOS 15.1 are very much still a part of Apple Intelligence, and they'll be handy in times when you just need a basic prompt. However, the new support for custom prompts in Writing Tools gives you more flexibility when using generative AI to refine your text.

2 Create artwork with the Image Playground

Unfortunately, it seems macOS users have to wait for Genmoji

Source: Apple

Apple Intelligence supports a few generative AI features, like the Clean Up tool in Photos that was added in iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1. However, we've been waiting for Image Playground, the generative AI environment that will compete with Google's Pixel Studio and Samsung's Sketch to Image. It's now available, and you can try using the Image Playground to make custom images with AI after you install macOS 15.2 beta 1 and get past the waitlist.

Users are reporting longer wait times to gain access to Image Playground on macOS 15.2 beta 1 than the rest of Apple Intelligence, so join the waitlist early if you want to try it out.

Like Writing Tools, the Image Playground features integration with a few macOS apps, such as Pages and Messages. It's also available as a standalone app that can give you original images ready for use anywhere. After loading up the Image Playground and getting past the waitlist, you can enter a custom prompt that describes what you want the image to look like. You can choose from three styles: Animation, Sketch, and Illustration. As you can probably guess, this means that Image Playground won't produce any lifelike images.

Still, Image Playground looks to be a fun way to test out what Apple Intelligence can do. To help you get started, Apple will suggest a few styles and concepts for you to play around with after launching the app.

If Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can try outsourcing to ChatGPT

Source: Apple

One of WWDC's biggest announcements was that Apple would be partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. ChatGPT integration finally arrives in macOS Sequoia 15.2 in Siri and Writing Tools, and there's virtually no setup process. You don't need to use a ChatGPT account or anything of the sort to access it. You do choose whether to outsource your query to ChatGPT every time, so that you choose exactly what is shared with a third-party company.

In the company's keynote, Apple described Siri as excelling at "personal knowledge" and ChatGPT as being best at "world knowledge." Siri is notoriously bad at answering simple worldly questions, so this makes sense. After activating Type to Siri on macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta 1, you can choose to send your request to ChatGPT if Siri isn't able to find the answer. This is designed to replace the annoying web results section that Siri brings up when it isn't able to answer your question directly.

Similarly, you can use ChatGPT in Writing Tools to summarize, proofread, and refine your text if you feel like Apple Intelligence isn't getting the job done. For what it's worth, this ChatGPT integration still isn't quite as powerful as the official ChatGPT app for macOS. The clear benefit here is having the chatbot right at your fingertips throughout the operating system, from Writing Tools to Siri.

When will macOS 15.2 release publicly?

You can install the first macOS 15.2 developer beta 1 now if you've enrolled your Apple Account in the Apple Developer Program. A few more developer beta releases and a public beta version of macOS 15.2 are set to come next. From there, you can expect a public release of macOS 15.2 later, perhaps in December. Many of the Apple Intelligence features announced by Apple were described as coming "later this year," so a December 2024 launch for macOS 15.2 with advanced Writing Tools, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration would make sense.