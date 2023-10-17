Key Takeaways The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is a new, more affordable stylus designed specifically for iPads with USB-C ports, but it lacks some features when compared to the Apple Pencil 2.

While it shares the same precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity as the Apple Pencil 1, it also incorporates some features from the Apple Pencil 2, such as magnetic attachment and the hover feature.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) will be available for purchase in early November at $79, making it the cheapest Apple Pencil option yet, and it is compatible with all iPads that have a USB-C port.

The great iPhone maker has just announced the Apple Pencil (USB-C). This model features characteristics from the first and second-generation Apple Pencils, and it's specifically designed for new iPads with USB Type-C ports. As a result, it works with the latest iPad 10, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro. Despite it being newer than the Apple Pencil 2, however, it doesn't bring any new features to the table. Instead, it acts as the most affordable Apple stylus yet and expectedly misses out on some features. It's essentially an Apple Pencil 1.5.

When compared to the Apple Pencil 1, the new USB-C model features the same precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity. It similarly misses out on magnetic pairing and charging, the double-tap shortcut, and engraving support. Nonetheless, it also brings some Apple Pencil 2 features to the table, including magnetic attachment and the hover feature introduced on the newer iPad Pro models. Unlike both the Apple Pencil 1 and 2, however, it doesn't support pressure sensitivity.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) will become available to purchase in early November. It costs $79 for regular customers, while those eligible for the education discount can claim a unit for $69. For reference, the Apple Pencil 1 costs $99, while the second-gen model goes for $129. This means that the latest variant is the cheapest Apple Pencil yet, and it works with all iPads with a USB-C port.

When it comes to design, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) features elements from both the first and second-gen models. It has a straight edge to support the magnetic attachment mechanism, similar to that of the Apple Pencil 2. And just like the Apple Pencil 1, it has a top cap that you can slide to reveal the USB-C charging port.