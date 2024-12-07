Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset $37 $80 Save $43 The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is a lightweight and comfortable premium over-ear gaming headset that delivers a clean and bright audio quality for both games and music. It has an integrated noise-canceling microphone that allows your voice to come through crystal clear. While it's MSRP sits at $80, it can now be had for much less at just $37 for a limited time. $37 at Amazon

Gaming headsets are pretty expensive if you're looking for one with great qualities. Luckily, these ones from Logitech are now on sale, and are actually some of the best ones you can buy if you're looking for great headsets on a budget. For a limited time, you can score the Logitech G435 Lightspeed with a huge discount, with Amazon knocking at whopping 54% off, coming in at just $37.

What's great about the Logitech G435 gaming headset?

What makes this gaming headset great is that it offers great sound and versatility. Not only can this connect to your PC, but it can also connect with your smartphone, tablet, and compatible game consoles. Although Bluetooth is an option, the best wireless streaming quality is going to be achieved using Logitech's Lightspeed adapter.

This adapter plugs into an open USB port and provides up to 10 meters of range for the headset, which should be plenty for most situations. The headset also features great battery life, providing up to 18 hours of use on a single charge.

The headset also features a comfortable design that can be worn for hours without issues. And it's light and durable thanks to its mesh and plastic build. While audio quality from the headphones is good, the microphones also capture excellent audio as well.

As we stated before, this is the budget gaming headset to get if you want something good but don't want to spend a lot of money. Right now, you can score a major discount as this headset drops to just $37 for a limited time.