Asus has announced the ROG Ally, a new handheld gaming PC meant to shake up the industry and take on the Steam Deck. The new device is one of the most powerful gaming handhelds we've seen yet, featuring the AMD Ryzen Z1 Series CPU, and the full power of Windows 11.

Asus did not share pricing and promised a launch event will be coming on May 11, but it revealed some small details about the device that sure do seem impressive. Under the hood is the Ryzen Z1 series processor, which is purpose-built for handheld gaming. The processor is built on the 4nm process, sports six cores and 12 threads, and four AMD RDNA 3 compute units for high performance and long battery life. You can configure the ROG Ally with up to 16GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe Gen 4 upgradable storage.

Asus promised gamers can enjoy both lighter games, and more graphically intense games on the Ally thanks to the dual-fan cooling and other thermal tweaks. You'll get full capability with all games across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass, and more and a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription is included with purchase.

Elsewhere, this handheld outdoes the Steam Deck with a touchscreen 120Hz FHD panel, supporting AMD FreeSync. The panel has a brightness of 500 nits. Asus also added what it calls "Armoury Crate" to the device, which is a game launcher and other in-game monitoring software. The device weighs about 1.3 pounds and has handgrips on the rear for more comfort for long gaming sessions.

Other design features include a fingerprint reader, curved shoulder buttons, support for haptic feedback, comfortable macros keys, curved sides, flat dome ABXY buttons, and a slip-resistant texture. There are even microSD card expansion and dual front-facing speakers, and you can rotate the device 360 degrees without a performance drop.

Once it launches, the ROG Ally will be available for sale exclusively at Currys in the UK both online and in person. Best Buy here in the United States also has a signup page for notifications on when pre-orders will go live, but pricing is not yet available.