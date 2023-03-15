BLUETTI has been pioneering clean energy, and it wowed the crowd at CES 2023 with two new energy storage systems and backup batteries — the EP900+B500 and AC500+B300S — to help in everyday life or for those out on the road. It didn't stop there. Right now, it's holding a spring sale to help you get an early start for the summer camping season.

If you see something you like, or you’ve got your eye on one of Bluetti’s products, continue reading for a peek into their spring sale.

EP900+B500

First up is BLUETTI's EP900+B500 modular energy storage system, which is powerful enough to keep your entire house running for several days in the event of a power outage. Expandable capacity starts at 9kWh with a single B500 battery but can be extended up to 39.6kWh when paired with eight batteries. Use the EP900 indoors or outdoors easily; no installation or mounting is necessary.

Some backup power systems lack inverters or MPPT. Not the EP900, though! This all-in-one energy solution can be paired with a solar system, allowing for 9kW maximum solar input. Similarly, you can plug it straight into your home’s AC wiring. The built-in hybrid inverter provides AC power at 120/240V AC, with a top-up from the AC power when you need it.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you of how useful the BLUETTI EP900 is, then this surely will. Acting as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), this energy storage system will switch instantly to battery power within 10 seconds of a power outage. If you’re working on an important project or in the middle of cooking dinner, you won’t lose what you need the most; power. And, if you’re keen to learn where you use the most power, you can use the BLUETTI app to monitor your power consumption and the working status of the EP900.

AC500+B300S

With over 4,000 backers on Indiegogo, BLUETTI's AC500 16-outlet solar generator boasts 5kW pure sine wave power. This can be charged via 8kW AC+Solar dual inputs. Whether you’re off on a camping adventure, having a late-night party on the beach, or simply need some extra power at home, the AC500 can handle anything you throw at it.

Pair the AC500 with up to six B300S LFP batteries, and you can enjoy a capacity of up to 18,432Wh. Much like the EP900, this means you can use the AC500 as a backup if the power goes out at home or there’s a power grid failure. With pass-through charging, which allows you to charge your devices like your smartphone or tablet, compatibility with the BLUETTI app, and UPS capabilities, you’ve got a whole host of features here to keep you going in the event of the grid going down.

If two AC500 units are paired together, you can get a maximum 240V/10,000W output, ensuring you can power up heavy-duty appliances at home in the event of a power outage,

Spring sale special offers

With spring on the horizon, BLUETTI has some incredible offers for you to feel refreshed and get back to the great outdoors. Whether it’s a gift for someone else or you’re treating yourself, BLUETTI's selection of solar generators offers something valuable and long-lasting to enjoy hobbies all year long.

AC500+B300S: Expandable power center

We’ve already covered the AC500+B300S, but if it seemed interesting, you're in luck. This spring, BLUETTI is offering a fantastic deal. Save $200 off of the $4,599 starting price. You can charge this expandable power unit from 0 to 80% in just one hour, meaning you can get back on the road and enjoy the use of your gadgets, devices, and appliances quickly.

AC300: Small but powerful

The BLUETTI AC300 is a modular generator that boasts up to 12,288Wh capacity. The 3,000 PSW inverter can run high-load devices safely, making it a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

Alternatively, if you’re a big DIYer, you will reap the benefits of the AC300 and save up to $500 this spring. You can power up your tools in no time at all or use them while they are charging. The work (and fun) never stops when you have the BLUETTI AC300+B300, which starts at $3,395.

AC200MAX: Versatile power

Starting at $1,699, the BLUETTI AC200MAX is one of the most popular energy systems thanks to its 2,048Wh capacity. It uses a reliable LifePO4 battery, boasting over 3,500 life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. So, when you invest in BLUETTI, you know you’re investing in a long-term solution. And, if you really want to get the party started, you can pair the BLUETTI AC200MAX with the B230 or B300 expansion batteries,

This Spring, you can get the AC200MAX+B230 starting at $3,098 and save up to $200. Alternatively, you can invest in the AC200MAX+3/PV200 starting at $3,049 and save up to $450, or the AC200MAX+2/PV350 for $3,237 and save up to $300.

EP500Pro: Home backup

The EP500Pro comes with 5,100Wh capacity and is fitted with a 3,000 PSW inverter. These all-in-one power stations are designed to keep your electricity bills lower and your power higher. Using the Smart Home Panel, you can integrate them into your home’s energy grid, enabling you to monitor and access the 24/7 UPS function. Never be caught short when the power goes off. Grab the EP500Pro starting at $4,899 (was $5,799).

EB3A, EB70S: Portable solar generators

Need seriously portable power? Then consider the BLUETTI EB3A or EB70S portable power stations. They can conveniently charge your essential devices, which is perfect when you’re away from home.

These great units start from $209 for the EB3A, and $519 for the EB70S, and you can save up to $90 during the spring sale. They come equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can monitor your energy use easily via the Bluetti app.

PV120, PV200, PV350: Solar energy

These BLUETTI solar panels are an absolute steal. Starting from as little as $269 for the PV120, $449 for the PV200, and $769 for the PV350, you can save up to $80 during this incredible sale.

You can easily enjoy a solar lifestyle thanks to these BLUETTI solar panels. They are easy to set up and can be adjusted to ensure maximum sunlight intensity. Pair them with your favorite BLUETTI power station, and you can enjoy solar power wherever you are.

