It's true that Google doesn't release as many Easter eggs nowadays as it used to. While Google hasn't provided an official explanation for this shift, the general understanding is that it's focusing more on other features like its AI assistant, Gemini. However, it recently updated its Easter egg collection by adding a new game called Block Breaker, which has already become one of my favorite Google Easter eggs.

The game brings back nostalgic memories of Breakout-style games

While I didn't play the original Breakout game, which was released in 1976 by Atari, I have played many similar arcade games like Arkanoid, and DX-Ball 2 which are built on the same concept—destroying the blocks at the top by repeatedly bouncing a ball off a paddle into them. The Block Breaker game is also based on the same concept as Atari's Breakout.

The game is available on all devices, including smartphones, Chromebooks, desktop computers, and Macs. You simply need to search for Block Breaker on Google, and the result window will display the game as the first result. Hitting the Play button will take you to the game screen.

You will see four rows of blocks, with each row containing eight blocks. Your job is to make the ball bounce off the paddle to completely destroy all the blocks. On a desktop, you can control the paddle using the arrow keys, whereas if you're playing on a smartphone, you can control the paddle by sliding it left and right.

Unlike the classic Atari Breakout game, some blocks behave differently from others. Some blocks are hard to break, while others have TNT hidden inside. When the ball touches a TNT block, an explosion will occur, automatically destroying most of the blocks surrounding it. Furthermore, some blocks contain additional balls, while others have hidden extra lives.

You will find your game score at the top of the window, and when the game is over, a pop-up will display your current score as well as your high score. There's no leaderboard for competing with other players, but it should still prove fun to try and beat your own score.