Key Takeaways Google expands its AI-powered Chromebook lineup with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11.

Samsung's Chromebook Plus has unique features, including the Quick Insert key and offers 13 hours of battery life.

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11 includes a spill-proof case, USI Pen 2 support, and a free Goodnotes app trial.

Google is already expanding its lineup of AI-powered Chromebooks, having announced two new devices on Tuesday. The brand introduced its first AI PC models in May, with its Chromebook Plus hardware showcasing Gemini AI features. Among these features is the Google One AI Premium subscription plan, which is typically $20/month. However, the Chromebook Plus models come with a deal offering 12 months of the plan for free.

Having detailed that ChromeOS is getting a couple of major updates in the next few weeks, Google seems interested in having fresh hardware to match its new software. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus and Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11. The new devices will be available starting in October.

Related 5 reasons Chromebook Plus might beat Copilot+ and win over consumers The average consumer cares more about what Google has to offer with Chromebook Plus.

Samsung’s first Chromebook Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus features a 15.6-inch OLED display with 400 nits brightness. It is powered by an Intel Core 3 100U processor and includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Featuring a Neptune blue colorway, it has an ultra-thin clamshell design, allowing it to be the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus to date while supporting 13 hours of battery life.

The device is Samsung’s first Chromebook Plus and has many highlight features, including a Quick Insert key on its keyboard. This serves as a shortcut to access often-used computer tasks, including the latest AI features, emojis, GIFs, and recently opened URLs, an integrated Google Drive search, and common computing tools such as calculator, dates, and unit conversion. The feature is not app-specific and can be applied to your preferred program or tool outside of the Google ecosystem, such as Microsoft Word. Older Chromebook models can also access Quick Insert with the Launcher Key + F keyboard shortcut.

Close

In addition to Quick Insert, Google showcased several new Gemini features that will also expand to previously announced Chromebook Plus models. Help me read can process and summarize important details from PDFs, articles, or websites, and identify key information such as dates, time, and location. Live Translate can identify and translate close-captioned text of over 100 languages on screen in various apps, including Zoom, YouTube live stream, or Google Meet. The recorder app can identify and label multiple speakers in an audio recording, providing a detailed transcript of the media. New video call features include a studio-style mic feature that adjusts noise and room reverberation, while built-in appearance effects tweak lighting and brightness. Similarly, these features work across several video-calling apps.

Lenovo’s stylus-optimized Chromebook

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is the latest iteration of one of Google’s most popular Chromebook lines. The device features a 10.95-inch WXGA display with 400 nits brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor and includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, in addition to 10 hours of battery life support. The device comes with a spill-proof case with a kickstand and a magnetic keyboard, allowing it to be used in landscape, portrait, and tablet modes. The Chromebook includes 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras, and a narrow-bezel design.