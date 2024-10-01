Key Takeaways Microsoft unveils new Copilot features like Copilot Voice for natural conversations.

We've heard rumors and rumbles about Microsoft revamping Copilot, but we didn't know all of the details. Fortunately, Microsoft has given us all the information on what it's planning with its AI assistant. Turns out, the Redmond giant kept a ton of features hidden under its sleeves, and now it's ready to show off all of the new features you can try right now.

Microsoft reveals a ton of new Copilot features, available to use today

Image Credit: Microsoft

In the press release, Microsoft reveals what we've suspected for the past few days now. It's planning to make Copilot less of a teacher, and more like a personal assistant:

For Copilot, this means taking the first steps towards creating an AI companion, one that’s always by your side and in your corner, helping you feel smarter and more supported through natural conversations. We’re updating the core experience and adding a host of new features as we take the first steps on this journey.

So, what does Microsoft have in store for this new "AI companion" plan? Let's dig in.

A full list of all the new Copilot features is now available

Image Credit: Microsoft

First of all, Microsoft is adding Copilot Voice. This feature gives the AI companion a choice of four different voices to choose from, so it feels less like you're talking to a robot and more like an actual person. It's likely Microsoft's way of pushing the idea of having people perform "natural conversations" with the bot. It's available right now in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in English only.

Next up is a feature we suspected Microsoft was taking with its AI assistant: Copilot Daily. There's a trend emerging within the AI space where companies are making their AI bots more like glorified news readers than passive assistants, and it seems Microsoft wants to take part with Copilot Daily:

Copilot Daily helps you kick off your morning with a summary of news and weather, all read in your favorite Copilot voice, with more options like reminders coming soon. It’s an antidote to that familiar feeling of information overload. Clean, simple, and easy to digest. Copilot Daily will only pull from authorized content sources. We are working with partners such as Reuters, Axel Springer and Hearst Magazine and plan to add more sources over time. We’ll build additional personalization and controls in Copilot Daily over time.

This feels like assistants on your phone, which accommodate your alarm with a weather forecast and a reminder breakdown, with the addition of using AI's ability to quickly summarize data to create a news feed for users. It'll be interesting to see how good that news is, given that Microsoft implies that it's pulling from a select whitelist of sources. This feature begins rolling out in the US and the UK starting today, with other countries coming later.

Next up, we have Personalized Discover​​​​​​. This seems to be a way to get started with Copilot when you're unsure as to what you can do with it. Microsoft says that "with your permission," it can look at what you've done on other Microsoft services to get an idea of the things you want to achieve.

Copilot in Microsoft Edge is getting a slight feature tweak. The company says that it'll act pretty much the same as it always has, except with this update, you can invoke it by typing @copilot into the address bar.

Copilot Labs is a new Copilot Pro perk that allows people to check out some experimental features for the AI assistant. Next week, Microsoft hopes to get two features up and ready in the labs: Copilot Vision, which can analyze your desktop or your photos to help you come to a decision, and Think Deeper, which claims to help Copilot perform complex tasks like math problems. Copilot Vision will come "in the future," while Think Deeper should be available from today.