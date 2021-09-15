Here are all the new emoji coming to your phone with Unicode 14.0

The Unicode Consortium has officially unveiled Unicode 14.0, which will bring 37 new emoji to your phone. The latest release features some long-awaited characters, including Troll, Heart with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed (AKA finger heart), Saluting Face, Heart Hands, and more. These new emoji will make their way to all major platforms towards the end of this year or early next year.

According to Emojipedia, Unicode 14.0 includes the following new emoji:

Melting Face

Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth

Face with Peeking Eye

Saluting Face

Dotted Line Face

Face with Diagonal Mouth

Face Holding Back Tears

Rightwards Hand

Leftwards Hand

Palm Down Hand

Palm Up Hand

Hand with Index Finger and Thumb Crossed

Index Pointing at the Viewer

Heart Hands

Biting Lip

Person with Crown

Pregnant Man

Pregnant Person

Troll

Coral

Lotus

Empty Nest

Nest with Eggs

Beans

Pouring Liquid

Jar

Playground Slide

Wheel

Ring Buoy

Hamsa

Mirror Ball

Low Battery

Crutch

X-Ray

Bubbles

Identification Card

Heavy Equals Sign

In addition, the release includes variations and skin tones of these new emoji, bringing the total to 112 new designs. The following image showcases all the new emoji included in Unicode 14.0, along with all variations.

Unicode 14.0 brings the total number of emoji to 3,633, including sequences for gender or skin tone, flags, and the components used to create keycap, flag, and other sequences.

It’s worth noting that the latest release adds to the list of growing gender-inclusive emoji that were released with Unicode 13.0 last year. Emojipedia notes: “Gender options for pregnancy have been added using new code points in this release. A change to the usual format where emoji sequences are used for gender variations. Pregnant Person and Pregnant Man are both new code points, part of Unicode’s ongoing effort to make gender options consistent for all emojis.”

Furthermore, Unicode 14.0 will bring support for the Handshake emoji with a combination of skin tones to all platforms and fix the cross-platform display issue with the Face with Hand Over Mouth emoji.