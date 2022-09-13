Here are the new emoji that could be coming to your phone with Unicode 15.0

The Unicode Consortium has made things official and unveiled to the public Unicode 15.0. Unicode 15.0 will include 20 new emoji that will bring the total to 4,489 characters. There is quite a difference from last year when Unicode 14.0 had a total number of 3,633 characters.

Out of the 20 new emoji, the one that was apparently most requested by users was the plain pink heart. In addition to the pink heart, the new release includes new musical instruments like the maracas and the flute. Those that want to add a little more spice to their expressions will be able to deliver the shaking face emoji or maybe the rightward or leftward pushing hands. You can see some of the new additions mentioned in the image below.

As far as the full list of new emoji, there is:

Shaking Face

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Pink Heart

Rightwards Pushing Hand

Leftwards Pushing Hand

Moose

Donkey

Wing

Goose

Jellyfish

Ginger

Hyacinth

Pea Pod

Folding Hand Fan

Hair Pick

Maracas

Flute

Khanda

Wireless

In addition to the 20 new emoji, there are also an additional 11 emoji added that are sequences. Ten of these will be dedicated to skin tones for the Rightwards Pushing Hand and Leftwards Pushing Hand, while another will be for a “zero-width joiner (ZWJ) sequence” that will allow the combination of two emoji to form one, which is for the new “Black Bird” emoji. Now, this doesn’t automatically mean that we will see these characters appear on our emoji keyboards. Emojipedia explains that Unicode 15.0 and Emoji 15.0 are different, with the latter including “sequences where two or more code points can be combined to display a single emoji, while the former only includes the list of standalone emoji codepoints.” For example, the release of Emoji 12.1 and 13.1 only included sequences despite the former and latter released in Unicode adding more. So, seeing the new emoji in Unicode 15.0, what’s your favorite one?

Source: Emojipedia