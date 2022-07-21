New Eve Motion gets a light sensor and is ready for Matter

Eve, formerly part of Elgato, has a brand new motion sensor available from today. The Eve Motion costs just $40, doesn’t require recharging, has some nifty new features, and, most of all, is ready for the future.

Perhaps the most important part of the Eve Motion is Thread support. This is going to be an integral part of Matter, the upcoming smart home standard. As such, Eve Motion is as future-proof as it gets right now. The Eve Motion is a HomeKit device, and Apple has committed HomeKit to Matter as well. For now, though, you’re going to need a proper HomeKit setup.

Alongside Bluetooth, Eve Motion supports Thread. This technology makes your smart home network more responsive, robust, and increases its reach – the only other thing you need is a HomePod mini or the new Apple TV 4K. Battery-operated Thread accessories, such as Eve Motion, represent endpoints in your Thread network.

So what’s the Eve Motion all about? Well, for one, it takes AAA batteries, so you never need to wait to recharge it. Being a HomeKit device, you can control it through Siri or through the Apple Home app, but there are still additional features you need the Eve app to access. This latest model adds a light sensor into the mix, so you’re able to program actions based on both motion and how much light there is. Perfect, say, for turning on the hallway lights automatically when someone gets out of bed at night.

The new enclosure is also IPX3 rated, which while hardly waterproof, does expand the locations you can safely use the Eve Motion in. The icing on the cake is that there’s no cloud connectivity required. The Eve Motion works on local connectivity alone.

The Eve Motion can be ordered now in the U.S. for $40.