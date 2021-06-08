Google announces new features for the Chromecast with Google TV and Nest devices

Google has just announced a bunch of new features for Chromecast with Google TV and Nest devices. The first is the Sling TV homescreen integration, which is rolling out starting today to Chromecast with Google TV. Once rolled out, Google TV users will be able to navigate and browse live shows served from Sling straight from the homescreen.

Users will have to link their Sling TV account using the Google Home app on their phone to get started. Once successfully linked, users can access the Sling TV live guide by navigating to the “Live” tab, which up until now only worked with YouTube TV.

Next up, Nest users can now customize which events they want to see in the Google Home feed. If you have multiple smart home devices, the Google Home feed can get crowded real quick, making it harder to track important notifications. But now, you can choose to hide notifications from certain categories and prioritize the ones that you are more important. You can tweak the settings directly in the feed or form the menu on the event card.

Moreover, when setting up a Nest smart display or speaker, users will have the option to set up household contacts on speed dial for their family members. This will allow you to call your family members using your smart home devices even if they don’t have a Google account.

Apart from these changes, Google has also confirmed it’s bringing Stadia, a cloud game streaming service, to Chromecast with Google TV. Up until now, Stadia has been available on the web and phones but come June 24, the game streaming service will finally go live on Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA Shield TV, and select Android TV.

Finally, Google will soon bring a new feature to the Nest smart display that will allow users to make dinner reservations with a simple voice command.