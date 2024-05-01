Key Takeaways Copilot brings AI magic to OneDrive for web, enhancing document summaries, FAQs, and collaboration features.

A couple of days ago, we learned that Microsoft has started rolling out offline mode in OneDrive for web for work and school customers. Now, the company has shed more light on upcoming features and capabilities coming soon to its cloud storage solution across various platforms for enterprise and education customers.

A pinch of Copilot magic (of course)

For starters, Copilot is coming to OneDrive for web this summer for customers who purchase a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. Copilot isn't just restricted to generating summaries of documents, you can leverage it to ask questions about your content, generate FAQs, compare documents, improve text through suggestions, and more. When you share a document with someone else, you also have the option to attach an AI-generated summary that will be sent to the recipient via email so that they can get an overview of the data that you are sharing with them. This capability is available now and is accessible via Word Online, provided that you have a Copilot license.

Some File Viewer goodness

As we discussed over a week ago, File Viewer in OneDrive got some performance enhancements, along with preview support for over 300 file types. Similarly, the Copilot integration discussed above is also in the works directly in File Viewer too. It is currently available for customers in the Targeted Release channel and will begin rolling out to everyone this summer.

Content interactivity and collaboration

Microsoft wants to facilitate users when it comes to surfacing relevant content after a search prompt. To that end, it is introducing new filters for different file types, a date filter to find files from a specific time period, improved scoping options to find content within specific directories, and an updated interface with better visuals and more metadata to make it easier to find exactly the content that you are looking for. All of these enhancements will begin rolling out in August 2024.

On the collaboration front, the sharing dialog has been streamlined so that it's easier to focus on important configurations. In the same vein, the send flow has received an update that allows you to confidently and securely share content via email with your coworkers. Customers will also be able to create branded external file request locations with proper landing pages, offering a professional file upload experience to partners and clients.

Interface and UX enhancements

On the user experience side of things, the updated OneDrive for web interface will also be available in SharePoint document libraries. Starting this summer, you'll be able to leverage new visuals, improved navigation, better performance, and board views directly in SharePoint document libraries.

Similarly, the Add new button has been refreshed in OneDrive for web too. When you click on it, you'll be able to create a new file from a blank template or choose from a variety of existing templates to hit the ground running. This update is currently available for Targeted Release customers and is rolling out to more users soon. Additionally, a Media view has begun rolling out for OneDrive for web customers too; it offers a fresh browsing experience for your media content.

There's more stuff in the works too!

Microsoft has touted the offline mode it began rolling out for OneDrive for web customers earlier this week, and the company will naturally be enhancing it further moving forward too. The Redmond tech firm has also noted that it will begin rolling out its "next-generation" OneDrive experience on microsoft365.com, along with an improved Office file picker.

OneDrive users on Windows will also be very happy to know that the ability to color-code folders is coming soon to Windows File Explorer. On the other hand, IT admins can look forward to creating customized dashboards through the data available on OneDrive Sync Health Dashboard. This capability will begin rolling out in public preview in June.

Clearly, Microsoft has a lot of exciting stuff planned for OneDrive in the coming months. Commercial OneDrive customers can secure an invitation for the monthly Office Hours meeting to ask questions about these capabilities and provide feedback.