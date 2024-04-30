Key Takeaways Microsoft added new Copilot features for Microsoft 365 in April 2024, enhancing productivity and data management for users.

Last month, Microsoft began rounding up all the features it added to Copilot for Microsoft 365 during the previous four weeks, just like it does for Teams and Excel each month. Now, it has published a blog post covering all the capabilities it introduced to the solution during April 2024, divided into two distinct segments: expanded capabilities and expanded access and management.

Expanded capabilities

Copilot for Microsoft 365 customers will be able to leverage Graph-grounded Copilot chat in Outlook, enabling the AI assistant to parse through your enterprise data to converse with you inside the email application. Interestingly, you'll soon be able to ground Copilot chat in the local files stored on your system as well. Microsoft Word users can also benefit from several Copilot capabilities, such as Rewrite, Draft, and summarize documents. Starting in May, it will also be possible to reference a support file in Draft with Copilot using a link.

In the same vein, Excel users can generate multiple formula columns using a single prompt, improving productivity. Enterprise customers can also access the web version of Copilot through the Copilot mobile app on iOS and Android, with commercial data protection enabled at no extra cost. Lastly, Microsoft is offering a new interface called Notebook, which essentially acts as a scratchpad where you can write longer prompts and refine them to fine-tune the answer that you are looking for.

Expanded access and management

Microsoft has also made several advancements when it comes to expanding access to Copilot and introducing more management features to it. App Assure will support Copilot customers who use the monthly Microsoft 365 Apps channel. Furthermore, 16 more languages are now supported in Copilot and Restricted SharePoint Search is in public preview, with general availability scheduled for May. Finally, IT admins can manage Copilot availability and features on a more granular level in Teams and organizations can encourage their employees to skill up on the Copilot front through Copilot Academy in Viva Learning.