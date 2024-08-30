Key Takeaways Copilot for Microsoft 365 offers new end-user features like content suggestions in Word and step-by-step solutions in Forms.

IT admins can expect new enhancements including a Risk Assessment QuickStart Guide and support for additional languages.

Future improvements will introduce Graph-grounded chat enhancements for Outlook and Teams users, making prompts more productive.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is Redmond's premier assistive tool powered by generative AI (GAI), aimed primarily at enterprise customers. The service gets new features on a regular basis, and Microsoft publishes a roundup of all the capabilities it introduced during the month. Now, the tech firm has done the same for the month of August 2024. As usual, it's split into enhancements targeted at admins as well as end-users.

What's new for end-users?

Starting off with Microsoft Word, when customers copy-paste content to the application, they will see suggestions from Copilot to rephrase it, convert it to a list or table, and more. This feature is available right now on the web, and is coming soon to Windows and Mac. Meanwhile, for students solving quizzes in Forms, if teachers allow the immediate viewing of results, students can leverage Copilot to view step-by-step solutions to problems.

On the other hand, Teams customers can utilize natural language queries to scope content over time to find relevant results in chat. Similarly, Copilot Lab users can take advantage of a new collection of Copilot prompts for sales, finance, and energy sectors. Lastly, improvements to Graph-grounded chat powered by Copilot are planned for release in September. They will result in enhancements for Outlook and Teams users, who will be able to craft more productive prompts.

What about IT admins using Copilot for Microsoft 365?

In this month's roundup, Microsoft has detailed four new capabilities for IT admins utilizing Copilot for Microsoft 365. The Redmond tech firm has released a new Risk Assessment QuickStart Guide, which contains techniques for risk mitigation. The three other enhancements planned in the next couple of months include support for 12 additional languages, availability in GCC environments, and integration of the sentiment survey data present in Viva Glint, Viva Pulse, and Microsoft Copilot Dashboard. Of course, these are only the high-level details, and you can find more details in the company's blog post here.