Key Takeaways IT admins can now enable a dedicated Viva Engage community for early Copilot adopters for support and best practices.

Copilot Dashboard no longer requires Viva Insights premium license, just a Copilot for Microsoft 365 membership with requirements regarding seats.

End-users can try Copilot in Copilot Lab with Microsoft Graph-powered prompts in Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and use it in Outlook and Forms.

Microsoft has been emphasizing the benefits of Copilot a lot lately, with the AI service being integrated into multiple products including OneNote, Windows 11, OneDrive, and more. Each month, the firm details all the new features it introduced in Copilot for Microsoft 365, and today, it has done the same, covering the month of July 2024.

What's new for IT admins?

As usual, Microsoft's changelog is divided into new capabilities present for IT admins and end-users. We'll start with the former category as well. For starters, IT admins can now enable a dedicated Viva Engage community that's built specifically for early adopters of Copilot. It empowers users to ask questions about the technology, receive support from admins, and get a know-how of the best practices to follow.

Additionally, the Microsoft Copilot Dashboard no longer requires a Viva Insights premium license, you just need to have a Copilot for Microsoft 365 membership with 100 seats or 10 Viva Insights premium licenses assigned. In the same vein, IT admins will be able to utilize SharePoint Advanced Management to manage risk when enabling Copilot to parse their organization's data. Other capabilities that will enhance this data governance infrastructure are the availability of reports for SharePoint sites and site access review.

But what about end-users?

In August, users will be able to give Copilot a whirl in Copilot Lab by using the Try in button, running prompts on Word, PowerPoint, and Excel data, powered by Microsoft Graph. Similarly, Excel customers can leverage Copilot in different ways too, some of which we have discussed in detail here. Outlook users will also be able to draft emails using Copilot and even ask the AI service to better organize their emails.

That's not all, though. Word users can now leverage Copilot to summarize documents with a length of over 80,000 words. Copilot is also deeply integrated into Forms now and can be used to generate quizzes and surveys. Microsoft has emphasized that most of its new capabilities are based heavily on user feedback so customers should continue providing that moving forward too.