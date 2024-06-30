Key Takeaways Microsoft added new Copilot features for SharePoint, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, enhancing content creation and AI-powered collaboration.

Copilot can now access more information across the Microsoft 365 tenant, including emails and PDFs, for summarizing and enriching content.

Admins can incorporate Copilot into standalone plans and soon use the Copilot dashboard in Viva Insights to monitor usage and adoption.

Recently, Microsoft revealed all the new features it had added to Excel and Teams during June 2024, with the latter hosting a particularly massive change log. Now, with the month on the verge of ending, the company has detailed all the enhancements that it made to Copilot for Microsoft 365, its latest AI-powered solution for enterprise customers.

What's new for consumers this month?

Starting off with upgrades for end-users, customers will have the ability to use Copilot in SharePoint Text v1 to rewrite and enhance existing posts on SharePoint or create new ones. This includes a multitude of features, including adjusting the tone of the text, modifying its length, and reviewing the content before replacing anything. Similarly, from next month, customers will be able to prompt Copilot in Word and PowerPoint to generate custom images that they can use to beautify their content. In the former software, Copilot can also be asked in a natural language to search for images in Microsoft's stock library, while in the latter piece of software, the image can be seamlessly blended with an appropriate slide deck design as well.

Source: Microsoft

In addition, Microsoft has talked about some Copilot in Teams features that we have already detailed recently in our dedicated Teams roundup. As a recap, the latest Copilot enhancements in Redmond's online collaboration software include customization of drafted messages and managing access to AI-generated insights and transcripts. Teams Premium users will get the latter feature during the next quarter.

Circling back to Word and PowerPoint again, Microsoft now enables Copilot to access more information across the Microsoft 365 tenant. This includes the ability to reference emails and PDFs, which can be helpful in summarizing and enriching content. Other improvements present in PowerPoint are refined designs for slides, a robust presentation structure, and aesthetic content transitions and animations. Customers will also be able to ask questions from Copilot in PowerPoint to generate rich content powered by Microsoft Graph, Cloud, and Bing.

Finally, coming over to Excel and Loop, customers of the former can utilize Copilot outside strict tabular structures and converse with the generative AI model in a more natural manner too. The edit box is now available everywhere in Excel as well - Copilot will just use the nearest data range resembling a table on the same worksheet to perform its reasoning process. And while it became available back in May, Microsoft has mentioned that Loop users can leverage Copilot to create a structured collaboration-ready document very quickly.

That's great, but what about admins?

As always, Microsoft has some improvements in tow for admins too. Apart from being available in Office 365 and Microsoft 365 commercial plans, Copilot can now be incorporated into standalone plans like Visio Plan 1 and 2, and Clipchamp as well, making it easier for organizations to select where they want to enable the AI software. Soon, admins will also be able to utilize the Copilot dashboard in Viva Insights to view the six-month history of the Copilot across their tenant, including the percentage of active users and the number of licensed employees. Microsoft is offering a Power BI template to further play around with this data right now.

In the same vein, organizations can utilize the Copilot Deployment Kit in Viva Amplify to facilitate the rollout of the AI software across their tenant, increasing awareness and adoption. The company is also offering Copilot Academy improvements via Viva Learning through hands-on prompt guidance in Copilot Lab. Lastly, it may be interesting for some that Microsoft is hosting an Ask Microsoft Anything (AMA) session regarding Copilot for Outlook on July 9. You can find out more details about it here.