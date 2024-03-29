Key Takeaways Copilot for Microsoft 365 is expanding its capabilities to enhance AI-driven productivity in Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

IT admins can now connect Copilot to Microsoft 365 mobile app via Microsoft Graph, allowing access to enterprise information across services.

Copilot integrations in Outlook, Excel, and Loop improve email searches, page information in Loop, and verbal interactions in Excel.

If you're an avid XDA reader, you've likely come across our monthly roundups of all the new features Microsoft added to Teams and Excel. Now, the company has started to do the same for Copilot for Microsoft 365, which makes sense considering that the product is a major part of its AI push. The first edition of this roundup covers all the capabilities added to Copilot for Microsoft 365 during the month of March 2024.

What's new in Copilot for Microsoft 365?

From April, Copilot will be able to ground prompts in work content across chats, emails, and meetings when you are using the service in Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, rather than just using content from your currently open file. This also means that you'll be able to leverage centralized Copilot experiences directly inside apps.

Ahead of that, IT admins can connect Copilot directly to the Microsoft 365 mobile app using Microsoft Graph starting today. This will allow users to utilize enterprise information across various services and have Copilot answer questions about it, generate pre-reads, summarize data, and even create new content.

What are the latest Copilot integrations in Outlook, Excel, and Loop?

When it comes to the integration of Copilot in existing services, customers can leverage the AI technology in Outlook for Windows and the web. Here, Copilot can be used to find emails, generate summaries, or answer questions about your emails. Similarly, Loop customers now receive more relevant information about a page. Meanwhile, Excel users can utilize the microphone icon to interact with Copilot verbally or select the "View Prompt" icon to get some guidance on prompts. That said, it is important to note that Copilot for Excel is still in preview.

Finally, the Redmond tech firm is also rolling out Restricted SharePoint Search for Copilot customers next month. As the name suggests, it enables IT admins to restrict Copilot's access to certain SharePoint sites. However, Microsoft has emphasized that this is only a temporary solution until a more robust implementation is ready via Microsoft Purview.