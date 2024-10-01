Key Takeaways Admins get a Copilot User Enablement Toolkit with templates.

Copilot Academy now free with Copilot license for upskilling.

End-users get image generation in Business Chat and more features.

In the past few days, we have covered all the new features Microsoft introduced in Excel and Teams during the month of September 2024. However, there is one additional piece of software that typically gets a monthly roundup, and that is Copilot for Microsoft 365. Now, Microsoft has detailed the enhancements it made to its generative AI assistive tool during the past four weeks. As usual, the improvements are split up into two categories: end-user and admin.

What's the latest for Copilot for Microsoft 365 admins?

There are three enhancements in tow for IT admins and those responsible for managing Copilot within their organization. For starters, Microsoft has rolled out a Copilot User Enablement Toolkit, which contains communication templates designed to drive user engagement and usage of the software. Additionally, Copilot Academy no longer requires a paid Viva license. As long as you have a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license, you'll be able to upskill yourself in the technology through this portal. Finally, more granular controls regarding access to Copilot are now available for Teams admins, and we have discussed them in some detail here already.

OK, do end-users get more features too?

End-users of Copilot received double the number of admin enhancements during September 2024. Firstly, they can generate images directly in Business Chat through pre-built agents. Business Chat itself can also be accessed through more places, like Outlook for Mac and mobile. It is also easier to schedule meetings through Copilot in Outlook, as it will suggest a meeting slot, a title, an agenda for the meeting, and more.

However, if you want to use Copilot in a more private capacity, you can leverage it directly in a private Loop chat. Moreover, Word on the web users can utilize prompts to generate content up to 3,000 words, with Windows and Mac getting this capability soon too. The latter two platforms can now reference blocks of content up to 75,000 words, and finally, OneNote users also recently gained the ability to "capture every thought" with Copilot - you can read more about it here.