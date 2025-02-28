Summary New policy enables toggling Copilot for B2B meetings in multi-tenant organizations.

We recently covered all the new functionalities that Microsoft introduced in Excel and Teams. Now, the Redmond tech firm has detailed all the new features it added to Microsoft 365 Copilot in the month of February 2025, just like it did for January 2025. While Copilot certainly isn't hot among customers, it does form an important component of Microsoft's long-term strategy, regardless of the operating system that you are using.

What Copilot goodness do we have this month?

Surprisingly, there is only one new functionality in store for admins in February 2025, which means that we don't need to split features into two sections. The only highlight for admins this time around is a new policy to enable or disable Copilot in meetings held between B2B customers in multi-tenant organizations. This configuration is enabled by default, but can be toggled through the Teams admin center or PowerShell.

Meanwhile, Copilot end-users can leverage the assistive AI agent in Government Community Cloud (GCC) environments, take advantage of intelligent meeting recaps in webinars and town halls, and share links to the recaps via the meeting thumbnail. Additionally, Copilot Pages are now available in the Microsoft 365 Copilot mobile app, offering flexibility on the go.

As we mentioned in our recent Excel coverage, Copilot in Excel with Python is also generally available, along with other enhancements like Graph-grounded chats to access external data in your Microsoft environments, and a rotating selection of Copilot prompts to utilize whenever you open an Excel workbook. In a similar vein, Copilot in Word can now summarize textual data from documents up to 1.5 million words (a major bump from the previous limit of 80,000) and even offer coaching to customers.

Meanwhile, PowerPoint users can now translate text using Copilot, improve their content through the power of the AI agent, and create speaker notes for presentation purposes, which can be very useful in terms of saving time. Lastly, another exciting feature now available across all Copilot variants is the ability to understand and provide insights on uploaded content, particularly images.