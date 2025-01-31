Summary Microsoft 365 Copilot adds 9 new features in January 2025: 3 for admins, 6 for end users.

Copilot consumers can access a Prompt Gallery, enhanced Excel suggestions, and a faster Copilot experience.

Copilot admins get Recap summarization, Message Center updates, and Copilot Analytics for usage insights.

In the past couple of days, Microsoft has published roundups of all the new features it added to Excel and Teams in January 2025. Today, as we head towards the end of the month, it has done the same for Microsoft 365 Copilot, just like it does every month. This time around, there are nine new capabilities in total: three for admins and six for end users.

What's new for Copilot consumers?

We'll start off with consumer-facing capabilities in Microsoft 365 Copilot first. Customers can enjoy a Copilot Prompt Gallery app that contains helpful prompts that can be leveraged to enhance their Microsoft 365 experience, along with the ability to save and share their favorite prompts. Excel users will also be happy to know that they will soon be able to use the Copilot icon to get formula suggestions, formatting ideas, and visualization recommendations. Copilot users in Outlook for Mac will also be able to access the chat assistant in a dedicated module, while users across all platforms will receive a faster Copilot experience with a revamped interface.

Copilot in PowerPoint received a couple of major features this month too. The Narrative Builder module can summarize content from a PowerPoint deck and an included document with ease. The limit for this summarization has been increased from 15,000 words to 40,000 words (or 150 slides) in a PowerPoint file. Meanwhile, Word customers can highlight text to converse with Copilot about this scoped content. Additionally, they can leverage Copilot to quickly draft a new document using their previous files and reference plaintext .txt files as well. Finally, personalized prompt suggestions in Copilot should now be more broadly available too.

Nice, but what about Copilot admins?

Copilot admins also have a bunch of enhancements to enjoy. Copilot in Microsoft 365 admin center now has Recap and Message Center summarization. Admins can also use reports in Copilot Analytics to understand how regularly users in their tenant utilize the assistive AI. Finally, the Copilot Academy can be duplicated and personalized according to organizational needs, as long as you have a premium Viva Learning or Viva Suite license.