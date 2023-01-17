The newest version of Firefox is now rolling out and there are two features coming along with it. You now get Manifest Version 3 (MV3) extension support on by default, in addition to a new extensions button in the browser. As is typical with Firefox, Mozilla believes these changes help enhance privacy, as well as cross-browser development for extension developers. And don't worry, ad-blocking extensions aren't impacted.

While MV3 support is basically a significant under-the-hood change (more on that later), the big visual tweak you're going to notice is with the new extensions button in the toolbar. Similar to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, this new button helps you remove, report, and see all of your extensions right within the toolbar. You can get to this new button by clicking on the jigsaw puzzle icon on the toolbar. Note that if you've already pinned an extension to the toolbar, you might not see it in this new panel. Some extensions might also not have controls in this menu yet, either if an MV3 version isn't available. The overall goal is to help control site access permissions for extensions, too.

Now if you're not familiar with MV3, then it's an extension standard that Google proposed several years ago. Many, though, worried that it could limit and impact ad blockers. Google has since delayed the switch from the current Manifest Version 2 (MV2) standard to the new MV3 standard in Chrome, but Firefox moving to support MV3 is preparing for the inevitable when it does become the standard. This is so developers won't need to support different versions of extensions (MV2 and MV3).

This helps with compatibility, but rest assured, Firefox says it has added its own touch to ensure that ad blockers and privacy-preserving extensions like uBlock Origin will continue to work. And for MV2 extensions, well, they will still remain enabled and supported in Firefox and won't be going away soon.

You can get this new Firefox version on Windows 11 and other operating systems today by going to the Help menu from the top right of the browser, and choosing About Firefox. You can then check for new updates and relaunch to see the new extensions menu, and play with MV3 extensions.