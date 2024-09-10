The Flipper Zero is a product that made waves in late 2020, raising eyebrows thanks to its technical capabilities. While it's a tool that can undoubtedly be used nefariously, its primary purpose is for pentesting and education. The company then announced the Flipper One, though what became of that particular product is unclear as no further information came after that and the original Flipper One page was taken down. However, following Flipper's big 1.0 firmware update, I asked the company about future plans, and they confirmed to me in a statement that they are working on a new product.

The full statement I was given, when I asked about future plans, is below.

We will continue exploring new functionalities to expand Flipper Zero’s capabilities, addressing and fixing existing issues, and accepting community-driven patches. However, our primary focus will shift to developing a new product.

The Flipper One may actually be happening

Or it might be something else entirely

The original Flipper One. Source: Flipper

When the Flipper One was first announced, it promised a range of features and enhancements that the community was excited about. It was expected to be built around the i.MX6 SoC, come with full Kali Linux support, and offer fully open-source hardware and software. The SoC featured a 1GHz CPU, along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, marking a significant upgrade over the Flipper Zero.

The updated NFC module was said to support reading and writing for all ISO-14443 cards, including MiFare, contactless PayPass/PayWave bank cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. While it featured an older LCD screen, it consumed just 400nA with the backlight turned off. Overall, the Flipper One was anticipated to be a substantial upgrade, especially with its out-of-the-box support for Kali Linux. However, the company went quiet, with the closest thing to a recent statement coming from a Discord bot in the official Flipper Zero Discord, saying "The Flipper One does not exist and previous information was based on an outdated concept."

Now, though, it appears that the Flipper One is alive, but in what form that is remains to be seen. Flipper did not offer any further details in its statement, and in theory, the wording of the statement means that it may be another product like a module for the Zero, or something else entirely. However, with the previously announced Flipper One and the clear interest in a sequel, it would make sense to be a direct successor to the original Zero, especially given that we knew at the very least it was still in development a year ago. A community manager for the company said at the time that it was "2-3 years at least" away, and they also confirmed that it was "still in development."

We'll be waiting to see what the company has to reveal in the future, and it's great to learn that the company will still be continuing to support the Flipper Zero as well.