New Galaxy Buds 2 leak gives us a closer look at Samsung’s next wireless earbuds

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a new pair of earbuds. These upcoming earbuds, called Galaxy Buds 2, will succeed the Galaxy Buds+ from last year and will be yet another addition to Samsung’s growing portfolio of truly wireless earbuds. We first learned about the existence of the Galaxy Buds 2 back in March via an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds later appeared in an FCC listing, which confirmed the product name and gave us our first look at the design. Now, just weeks ahead of the official launch, the earbuds have leaked yet again.

A new leak from Evan Blass showcases the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 in three color schemes: White, Purple, and Green. The GIFs give us the closest look yet at Samsung’s next truly wireless earbuds. Notably, Evan leaked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in a similar fashion just yesterday.

As you can see in the GIF, the Galaxy Buds 2 will come inside a pebble-shaped case. As we spotted in previous leaks as well, cases for all three colorways have an identical white outer shell, with only the inner plastic part matching the color scheme of the buds. This is similar to what Google did with the recently launched Pixel Buds A.

Coming to the earbuds, we can see each earbud featuring two microphones on the outside. Meanwhile, charging pins and optical wear detection sensors are located on the inner side. All in all, we don’t see any substantial changes to the design from the Galaxy Buds and Buds+.

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the Galaxy Buds 2 so far, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event seems like the perfect occasion to unveil the new earphones. Alongside the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung is also expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 series at the event.