Samsung may launch a new Galaxy S21 model and two foldables in August

In case you missed this, Samsung is doing new product launches very soon. A handful of new flagship models from Samsung, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Flip3, and the Galaxy Z Fold3, have all been protagonists in recent leaks and rumors, and users are expecting these 3 phones to launch shortly. How soon, you might ask? Well, we might be seeing them launch earlier than usual, maybe as soon as August.

According to a new scoop by South Korean news agency Yonhap News, Samsung is currently in talks with multiple carriers for the release of the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Flip3, and the Galaxy Z Fold3, which, according to the report, should be happening in August. For context, while the Galaxy Z Flip last year got an early February release, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G saw an August launch while the Z Fold2 and the S20 FE got instead released by September and October respectively.

The report also points out that these devices are set to fill the gap the Galaxy Note lineup will create, as Note smartphones are usually announced in August several rumors have hinted that Samsung won’t release a Note smartphone this year. The relative lack of a “Note 21” in the current rumor mill also adds some weight to these rumors.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is set to be Samsung’s second clamshell-like foldable smartphone (skipping the 2 to keep up with the Fold in terms of branding), which is set to bring considerably cheaper prices and renewed internals. The Galaxy Z Fold3 will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor more closely, and we might also see sensible improvements like S Pen support being added this time around.

Finally, the Galaxy S21 FE will attempt to repeat the formula that made last year’s Galaxy S20 FE so good. The bar is set higher this year thanks to the full flagship Galaxy S21 starting at $799, and Yonhap News thinks that it may start at 700,000 won (~$624). We’ll have to see how that translates to Western pricing.