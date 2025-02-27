Summary Google Chrome is introducing a split-screen feature for better multitasking.

You can easily split one window into two tabs and resize the split screen.

The new tool in Google Chrome Canary allows for users to drag and resize the split screen for optimal use.

Despite all these years using Chrome, I never thought about how handy it would be to put the browser in a split-screen mode. I don't mean opening a new window and placing it beside my current one; I mean splitting one window into two separate tabs. It would make research for work a lot easier, especially for those who are on one monitor. Well, it turns out that Google is working on such a feature, and it's shaping up to be a staple in my workflow.

Google Chrome's new split-screen feature is coming along very well

The story starts with Leopeva64, who has a knack for diving into the beta versions of browsers and unearthing features that are still in development. Around the start of February, they found a new split-screen feature that "merges" two tabs. Just right-click on the tab you want to share your window with, click "Split screen with active tab," and the two will jostle beside themselves. You can then alternate which tab is on which side by clicking on the tab you wish to have on the left.

Pretty cool, huh? Well, you'll be pleased to know that it gets even better. Leopeva64 noticed that the newest Google Chrome Canary build has added a new tool to the split screen feature. Now, you can grab a handle that appears on the dividing line between the two tabs and drag it to resize the split screen. It looks perfect for when you want to shrink a reference to make more room for the report you're writing.

If you want even more handy tools to help you get stuff done, check out these must-have browser extensions for productivity and privacy.