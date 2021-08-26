New Intel beta graphics driver adds support for Psychonauts 2

Intel has released a new beta version of its graphics driver for Windows 10 and Windows 11, bringing the version number to 30.0.100.9862. The company released the first driver with official support for Windows 11 just over a month ago, adding features like Auto HDR. Comparatively, this new Intel graphics driver isn’t as big, but it does bring some welcome improvements like official support for Psychonauts 2. This long-awaited platformer finally launched just this week, after almost six years of waiting, and it’s been critically acclaimed with a Metacritic score of 89. With this driver, you should be able to play the game on Intel GPUs without any issues.

Intel also says it has improved support for the Windows Subsystem for Linux on PCs with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The previous driver release had added GPU support for this feature since Windows 11 is going to add the ability to run GUI Linux apps. It’s unclear what exactly has been improved, but if you were running into any issues, it’s worth trying the new driver to see if it’s better.

Aside from that, this driver update is relatively small. Intel has fixed a few known issues in various games. This includes fixes for crashes in popular titles like Call of Duty: Warzone. You can see the full list below.

Issues fixed in version 30.0.100.9862 Intermittent crash or hang seen in Ark: Survival Evolved (when starting single player game), Doom Eternal (Vulkan) at ultra-settings.

Minor graphic anomalies seen in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (DX11) while running benchmark, Deus Ex Mankind Divided (DX12). Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12).

Minor graphic anomalies seen in Forza Horizon 4 (DX12), Serious Sam 4 (Vulkan) on Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics.

Intermittent crash or hang seen in Call of Duty: WarZone (DX12), Death Stranding (DX12) (on ALT +TAB), on Intel Iris Xe discrete graphics.

Being that it’s a beta driver, some issues are still expected, and Intel has identified plenty of them. The list is actually much longer than the fixed issues, and you can see it below:

Known issues in version 30.0.100.9862 Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Breathedge, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (DX12), Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan), Metro Exodus (DX12) (when changing graphics settings), Moonlight Blade (DX12), NBA 2K21 (DX12) (when switching resolution from 1920 x 1080 to 1600 x 900 and 1280 x 720), Necromunda: Hired gun (DX12) (Shadow option other than low), Rage 2 (Vulkan) (after ALT + TAB), Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12) benchmark, Redout: Enhanced Edition (online mode), Resident Evil Village (DX12), Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (online mode), Vendetta Online (Vulkan).

Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 while playing video, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Call of the Sea, Crysis Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12), Dark Souls 3, Death Stranding (DX12), Elex, Gears of War Ultimate Edition (DX12), Hitman 2 (DX12), Just Cause 4, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Vulkan).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12) may run at low frame rate.

Variable Refresh Rate may not be enabled in Watch Dogs Legion (DX12).

Thunderbolt display may not turn on after HDR is enabled for built-in display.

Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Apex Legends (DX12), Conan Exiles (Low End Laptop Mode” in game settings), CS:GO (when toggling between full screen and windowed), Forza Motorsport 6 (DX12), Rage 2 (Vulkan) (when entering main menu), Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (during ALT+ENTER), SMITE (on hot plug or unplug of external display) and The Sims 4 (hot plug or unplug of external display), Valorant, Warframe (DX12).

Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics: Crash or hang may be seen when launching Batman: Arkham City, Metro Exodus (DX12), Outriders (DX12), Star Wars: Squadrons.

Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics: Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Code Vein, Doom Eternal (Vulkan), Euro Truck Simulator 2, GRID 2019 (DX12), Marvel’s Avengers (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12), Rocket League (when CMAA Enabled)

That’s pretty much all there is for this driver update. Intel has had some more exciting news recently, though, such as details on its upcoming Alder Lake processors, which should make their debut in the next month or two. We also know the company is preparing to launch its Intel Arc line of discrete GPUs early next year. Intel has been pretty consistent with updating its graphics driver to support the latest game releases, not just Psychonauts 2. This should help the company be ready for its big GPU blowout when it enters the market. You can download the beta version of the driver here.