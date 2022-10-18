These are the updated cases for the new iPad and iPad Pro

Today, Apple introduced some new products, refreshing its iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV lineup. In addition to announcing the new iPad and iPad Pros, Apple also announced new accessories, with new Magic Keyboard Folio, Smart Folio, and Smart Magic Keyboards. So without further ado, let’s go ahead and check out all of the new accessories available.

Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad ($249)

Magic Keyboard Folio The Magic Keyboard Folio offers protection and added functionality with its keyboard and trackpad attachment. Buy at Apple

The Magic Keyboard Folio case is a great option for anyone that wants good protection for their new iPad. The cover comes in two pieces that protect the front and the back. In addition to protection, you also get a keyboard and trackpad. For the latest iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio only comes in one color, white, and is priced at $249.

Smart Folio for iPad ($79)

Smart Folio The Smart Folio comes in a variety of colors, attaches magnetically, and protects the display. Buy at Apple

The Smart Folio is an iPad classic, offering a svelte design that attaches magnetically and protects the front display. The cover can also fold in two different ways, offering different stand configurations. The new Smart Folio comes in new colors that pop like White, Lemonade, Watermelon, and Sky. As for price, it comes in at $79.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch ($299) and 12.9-inch ($349)

The Magic Keyboard case is a great option for anyone that wants the best of what Apple has to offer for their new iPad Pro. The cover offers protection on the front and the back and also has a keyboard and trackpad. The cover also has a floating cantilever design, enabling adjustment of the iPad for the best viewing angles. The Magic Keyboard also offers a USB‑C port for pass-through charging and comes in black and white. All of this doesn’t come cheap however, with the 11-inch model coming in at $299 and the 12.9-inch model costing $349.

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch ($179) and 12.9-inch ($199)

Smart Keyboard Folio The Smart Keyboard Folio offers protection and the tools that you need to be productive on the go. Buy at Apple

The Smart Keyboard Folio provides great protection for the front and back of the iPad Pro. The viewing angle can be adjusted in two positions, and it also has a comfortable keyboard but no trackpad. The Smart Keyboard Folio only comes in black and costs $179 for the 11-inch model and $199 for the 12.9-inch model.

Smart Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch ($79) and 12.9-inch ($99)

Smart Folio The Smart Folio for the iPad Pro offers protection for the display and can transform into a stand. Buy at Apple

The Smart Folio is an iPad classic and makes for the perfect protective cover for the iPad Pro. The cover attaches magnetically and protects the front display. It can also convert into a stand, offering two different configurations. The new $79 Smart Folio comes in a variety of colors like Black, White, English Lavender, and Marine Blue for the 11-inch model. The $99 Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch model is available in the same colors but also adds Mallard Green and Electric Orange. If interested in any of the cases mentioned above, be sure to hit the links where you’ll find the most up to date pricing.