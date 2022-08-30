Apple iPhone 14 Pro rumors indicate a better camera, stronger MagSafe, and more

We are a little over a week away from the release of the next iPhone, and more rumors and leaks are starting to roll in. As we count down the days to the “Far Out” event, let’s take a look at some of the more recent rumors that have popped up regarding the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

While many things will change with the introduction of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, one of the most important changes rumored so far has been the look of the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro devices this year will get a facelift, with the display notch being whittled down to a new pill and hole cutout. But, it appears the Pro model will get another improvement in the form of its camera. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 14 Pro will be getting an upgrade to a larger sensor going from the current 1.0µm to 1.4µm. This should allow the upcoming phones to take better images in lower-light scenarios, relying less on computational photography.

Although the new parts will be good for the phones, Kuo does state that the parts are going to be considerably more expensive, with an increase of up to 70 percent. Kuo did not state whether this cost would be passed on to consumers. There have been rumors over the past few months that indicate that the Pro models could see a price increase. When it comes to colors, as expected, for the new Pro models, last year’s Sierra Blue will be retired, and a new color, purple, will be brought in to replace it. Apple will most likely have a better moniker for the color when it debuts at the Apple event. There is also the possibility that a variation of the Alpine Green color will stick around.

In addition to the color change, Naver reports that MagSafe for iPhone could be gaining a small improvement, with Apple using stronger magnets to create improved connections with accessories. This should greatly improve the experience with heavier accessories like the MagSafe Battery Pack and Wallet with MagSafe. The source also discusses a new battery accessory, although specifics of this device were not mentioned. Furthermore, those hoping to get their hands on a titanium model of the iPhone might be disappointed, as it might not come to fruition in this release. Apparently, a prototype was made, but due to cost and the difficulty in manufacturing, it has reportedly been canceled. Last but certainly not least, coming from the same source, the new iPhone Pro models will start at 128GB of storage and will once again top out at 1TB.

While there is certainly a lot of information coming out about the iPhone ahead of its release, it’s important to note that none of these have been confirmed by Apple. Although some of the sources have had good track records, things can always change. With that said, we have a little over a week to go before we hear official news from Apple, so what are some of the things you are looking forward to from the September event?

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter), Naver, DuanRui (Twitter)

Via: 9to5Mac