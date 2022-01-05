New Lenovo Legion Laptops have next-gen Intel & AMD chips and DDR5 memory

Lenovo’s Legion lineup is kicking things off in 2022 with the launch of the new Legion 5 and 5 Pro series of gaming laptops. The company made these products official as a part of its CES 2022 announcements. We’re getting four new Legion gaming laptops from Lenovo, each powered by the next-gen Intel and AMD Ryzen chips out of the box along with Nvidia’s new 30-series GPUs. Notably, the new gaming laptops also have DDR5 memory, making them one of the first sets of laptops on the market to have them.

In addition to the Legion gaming laptops, Lenovo has also announced a handful of new gaming monitors and gaming mice. Let’s start with the new laptops and see what each of these bring to the table:

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Series

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro series includes both the Legion 5 Pro as well as the Legion 5i Pro gaming notebooks. Both are 16-inch laptops with a WQHD+ 240Hz adaptive refresh rate panel. Both laptops are available in either metallic Storm Grey or pearlized Glacier White hue and they look very similar to their predecessor. The new Legion 5 Pro series laptops are said to be thinner than their previous-gen counterparts, but they look identical to the older machines. That’s not necessarily a bad thing because the Legion laptops have pretty impressive design and build quality overall.

In terms of the specs, both the Legion 5 Pro and the 5i Pro have the same display. It’s a 16-inch WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) 16:10 IPS panel with up to 240Hz refresh rate. It covers 100% of the sRGB color space and has 500 nits of brightness. It’s a G-Sync-supported panel with VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Dolby Vision certification. One of the main differences between the Legion 5 Pro and the Legion 5i Pro is the processor. While the Legion 5i Pro is powered by up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, the Legion 5 Pro is powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU. These Pro models are also fitted with Nvidia’s new RTX 3070Ti/RTX 3080Ti GPUs with up to 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and 165W TGP.

For memory, the new Lenovo Legion 5 Pro series notebooks pack up to 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 memory and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Both notebooks also have an 80Whr battery out of the box with support for rapid charging. Staying true to the signature Legion design, you also get an array of ports at the back of the machine. Lenovo is also said to be using a new cooling solution for these machines that allow them to be up to 40% thinner than the previous-gen notebooks.

The new Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with Intel Core processors will be available for purchases starting next month. It starts at $1,569.99 and goes up from there based on the configuration. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs will go on sale in April this year for a starting price of $1429.99. In the meantime, you can check out our Legion 5 Pro review from last year to get an idea of what to expect from these notebooks.

Lenovo Legion 5 Series

The Lenovo Legion 5 series of notebooks are slightly more compact and, hence, less powerful machines as compared to the Pro models. That being said the Legion 5 series also comes in both Intel and AMD flavors. The Legion 5i is powered by the new 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and can be fitted with the latest Nvidia 30-series GPUs on the market. The Legion 5 laptop comes with the new AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips instead of Intel ones and can be configured with the latest Nvidia 30-series GPUs as well. Besides that the processor option, both variants are identical in terms of specs.

The Lenovo Legion 5 series notebooks have slightly smaller displays coming in at 15-inches. We’re looking at a 15-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. These panels have support for up to 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. For memory, both the Legion 5 as well as the Legion 5i are packed with the latest generation DDR5 memory with up to 32GB capacity and 4800MHz speeds. They’re fitted with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and have 80Whr batteries inside with support for rapid charge tech. Both laptop SKUs are available in Storm Grey and Cloud Grey hues with a choice of 4-Zone RGB or white backlighting via our new Legion Spectrum RGB Lighting solution.

The Legion 5i laptop powered by the new Intel Core processors will be available starting next month for $1,199.99. The Legion 5 laptop with the new AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors will go on sale in April alongside the Pro variant for starting price of $1,129.99.

Lenovo Legion Y25-30 Gaming Monitor

The Legion Y25-30 is Lenovo’s new high-end gaming monitor with an impressive set of features. The Y25-30 sports a 24.5-inch 1080p panel with support for up to 240Hz refresh rate and up to 1ms response time. The monitor, as you can see, has very minimal bezels on three sides and the panel has an incredible viewing angle. It’s a WLED backlight display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and up to 400 nits of brightness. The panel supports AMD FreeSync technology and has an anti-glare coating on top. One of the best things about the Legion Y25-30 is that it comes with a solid set of ports at the back. You get as many as five USB ports, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort along with the audio inputs.

The Lenovo Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor will go on sale starting May 2022 for $399.99. Additionally, Lenovo has launched two new entry-level monitors called the G24qe-20 (24-inch) and the G27qe-20 (27-inch) models. These monitors will be available in March 2022 for a starting price of $260.

Legion M600s and M300s Gaming Mouse

The Lenovo Legion M600s is the company’s new wireless and lightweight gaming mouse that’s optimized for a universal grip style. It also has an ambidextrous design, making it a suitable option for both left as well as right-handed gamers. The M600s gaming mouse can connect to your PC wireless via a 2.4GHz connection receiver or via Bluetooth. You can also use it in wired mode with the help of the included USB Type-C port. The Legion M600s sports a Pixart 3370 optical sensor with support for up to 19,000 DPI. The mouse is also said to last for up to 70 hours on a single charge. The Legion M300s is a slightly smaller wired gaming mouse in comparison to the M600s. This one’s even lighter coming in at just 61g. The M300s also has an ambidextrous design and supports up to 8,000 DPI.

The Legion M600s wireless gaming mouse will be available starting May 2022 and will start at $85. The M300s RGB mouse, on the other hand, will be available starting May 2022 for $30.