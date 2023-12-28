Key Takeaways LG has introduced a refreshed laptop lineup ahead of CES 2024, featuring new LG Gram Pro models with OLED displays and Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Ahead of CES 2024, LG has announced a refresh of its laptop lineup. There are new LG Gram Pro models including a 2-in-1, some of which feature up to OLED displays and Intel Core Ultra CPUs. There are also refreshes for the LG Gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 models, which keep the same great designs, but get a boost in power and new AI features thanks to Intel Core Ultra.

Increased performance is the theme of these new laptops and LG promises that pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. Anyway, the highlight of the lineup is the new LG Gram Pro laptops. There are three models here. All these laptops come with the LG Link App for linking your phone to your PC, and can also take advantage of the NPU that you get with Core Ultra chips.

The LG Gram Pro 16Z90SP packs in a 16-inch display, with up to a 2800x1800 resolution OLED or IPS panel, Intel Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 5 processors, 32GB RAM, up to 1TB NVMe PCIE 4.0 SSD storage, and up to RTX 3050 GPU. The LG Gram Pro 17Z90SP also exists as a model with a 17-inch 2560x1600 resolution screen should you want something bigger, though there's no OLED option here. There's also a 2-in-1 version, with a 16-inch OLED or LCD screen, and the same Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 5 CPUs and storage and RAM option. LG is dubbing this as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop since it is only 1,399 grams in weight.

The rest of the LG Gram Lineup is pretty much the same as it has been in the past. The new LG Gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 models all sport the Intel Core Ultra CPUs. 17-inch and 16-inch models have 2560x1600 resolution displays, and the smaller 15-inch and 14-inch models all sport 1920x1200 resolution displays. The devices also ship with LG Glance by Mirametrix for security and privacy and to prevent things like shoulder surfing.