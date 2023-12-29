Key Takeaways LG has unveiled three new 4K MyView monitors with webOS, allowing for streaming experiences without a PC. Pricing starts at $500.

LG has announced three new LG MyView monitors ahead of CES 2024. The new 4K resolution monitors are powered by webOS, meaning you can use them without a PC, for streaming experiences. Pricing for the monitors starts at $500, and availability hasn't yet been shared.

All three of these monitors share a common 31.5-inch display and also a 4K 3840x2160 screen resolution, which should be pretty crisp. The monitors come in different colors, too, with some options including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink, and cotton green, ensuring you have a monitor that can match your setup and tastes. Similar to Samsung's M9 series of displays, these monitors have slim bezels, featuring a 3-side borderless design. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U models also feature an adjustable stand, with a circular cutout. On the other side of things, the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish appearance.

These smart monitors are powered by webOS 23, which gives access to streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and more. All the monitors have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and support AirPlay 2 and Miracast, so you can mirror your screen to the display. If you're into video conferencing, meanwhile, you should be happy to know that the 32SR85U model comes with a detachable FHD webcam.

Connectivity varies on which monitor you'll buy, but the 32SR85U and 32SR83U models have three USB-C ports and two HDMI ports. The 32SR70U has an additional two USB 2.0 ports onboard. A remote control is included with all models, and all models have integrated 5W dual speakers, and even support HDR 10.

If you're looking for a new laptop next year to pair with these monitors, LG also announced new Gram laptops ahead of CES. There's the LG Gram Pro, which comes as a laptop and a convertible and refreshes for the standard 17-inch, 16-inch, 15-inch, and 14-inch LG Gram. Those devices feature Intel's newest Core Ultra processors. The company also teased some of its gaming monitors, too.