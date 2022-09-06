Apple could announce a new low-end Apple Watch during September 7 event

Ahead of Apple’s September “Far Out” event, a new report has emerged that states that the company will introduce a new lost-cost Apple Watch. While we have seen numerous reports about a new high-end Apple Watch, this is the first time this information is coming to light in relation to this event. Although the price was not mentioned, the new watch should arrive priced lower than the Apple Watch SE.

According to the New York Times, in a piece about why the Apple Watch is becoming more important for parents and children, a source revealed that Apple could introduce a new version of the Apple Watch that will be cheaper than the SE model. Currently, there are five models of the Apple Watch. The base model, the Series 3, was introduced nearly five years ago in 2017. Despite the watch’s age, it has remained in the lineup by being the company’s cheapest model, coming in at $199. If the information from the New York Times is accurate, the Series 3 could be replaced since it is currently the cheapest model available, and it sits below the SE variant. This would make sense considering that Series 3 will no longer receive software support going forward. With the announcement of watchOS 9, it was revealed that Apple would not be supporting the Watch Series 3 with the new update.

By replacing its lowest-tier model, Apple could be in a position to improve the experience by offering an updated SoC and maybe even including cellular connectivity. While that last feature is a tall order, if it does manage to add it to its base model Apple Watch, it could offer Family Setup on the unit, which is not currently available on the Watch Series 3. If the replacement for the Series 3 or a new low-end tier is announced, this could be one of Apple’s largest smartwatch release lineups to date. Of course, when questioned, Apple declined to comment about the upcoming event and the possible products that could be launched. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long, as the Apple event is scheduled for September 7, where the company will most likely announce the Apple Watch Series 8, a Pro model, and the SE 2.

Source: The New York Times

Via: 9to5Mac