Key Takeaways Apple's new Mac mini M4 & M4 Pro are now available for preorder, boasting powerful CPUs and GPUs.

The M4 Pro chip offers up to 14 cores and twice the GPU power compared to the M4, with hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Upgrading to the M4 Pro also means Thunderbolt 4 ports are replaced with Thunderbolt 5s.

We've only just gotten over Apple opening M4 iMacs for preorder, but the Cupertino giant isn't done yet. The company has just announced that its new Mac minis are ready for preorder, and they come in a tiny box that you can carry in one hand. However, don't be fooled by its small size; within its teeny-tiny shell lies one of the most powerful CPUs Apple has ever made.

Related iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Apple Intelligence is decent, but the new video capabilities are what really shine The iPhone 16 Pro Max is hyped around its AI capabilities, but most are not ready for roll out. Instead, get this phone for its great video recording.

The Apple Mac mini M4 is now ready for preorders

As announced on the Apple Newsroom, the company has now opened preorders for its tiny PCs. You can purchase one with an M4 chip, or you can splash out for an even mightier M4 Pro:

With up to 14 cores, including 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores, M4 Pro also provides phenomenal multithreaded performance. With up to 20 cores, the M4 Pro GPU is up to twice as powerful as the GPU in M4, and both chips bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the Mac mini for the first time.

Making the upgrade does more than just add processing power. If you decide to grab the M4 Pro, the three Thunderbolt 4 ports get upgraded to Thunderbolt 5s, so there's something else to consider. Whichever model you pick, you'll get macOS Sequoia and Apple Intelligence right out of the box, with the M4 powering all of the simpler AI processes locally.

You can preorder one right now, but if you prefer to wait, you'll see them pop up in physical stores come November 8th. The Mac mini M4 starts at $599, and the M4 Pro upgrade starts at $1,399.