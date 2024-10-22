Key Takeaways Microsoft releases super resolution feature for Copilot+ devices to enhance images up to 8x original size.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature added, allowing text extraction from images for easy copying.

Local processing ensures privacy with no need to worry about images being sent to third-party servers.

If you've got a shiny new Copilot+ device on hand, there's a good chance you're itching to give it a spin with some new AI tools. While Microsoft didn't include everything it wanted during the Copilot+ release (with the flagship Recall feature being AWOL over privacy concerns), the company has been slowly enhancing what its devices can do. Now, the company has released a new "super resolution" feature to the Insiders build that puts your Snapdragon's NPU to good use.

Microsoft releases a new super resolution feature for Copilot+ devices

As announced on the Windows Insider blog, people on the preview channels now have access to the super resolution feature. This uses the NPU on your device to help smooth out your images:

Super resolution uses AI to enhance and enlarge images up to 8x the original image size. Super resolution is perfect for improving low-quality photos, preparing photos for large prints or displays, and tight cropping without giving up image resolution to zero into the content you want to focus on.

Because everything is processed locally, it's a good way to smooth out your images without worrying about them being sent to a third-party server.

If you're not interested in making images look smoother, the update also adds Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to Photos. This will scan your image for any text and transcribe it into a format that you can copy and paste wherever you like. It's a handy way to extract text from a photo of a document without having to write out everything from scratch.

To give these features a try, you'll need to sign up for the Insider build on a Copilot+ device. Once done, update Photos to version 2024.11100.17007.0 or higher via the Microsoft Store. Once done, you should have access to these new features.