Microsoft Store could finally be your one-stop shop for apps and media on Windows 11

Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 today after a long bout of rumors including a leaked build that revealed a lot of the new features we saw today. We clearly didn’t see everything in the leaked build, however, and Microsoft’s announcement today shows it. Windows 11 is not just a re-skin of Windows 10, but it also changes a lot of the inner workings of Windows, introducing features like Android app support, snap layouts and snap groups, and more. While the new design, present in most parts of the operating system, are certainly news-worthy, some things are more than just a redesign. Today, Microsoft also announced a complete rethinking of the Microsoft Store, Microsoft’s app store for Windows.

The Microsoft Store used to be the place where you could grab programs and apps for your PC on Windows 10, but the all-new Microsoft Store aims to be more similar to Google TV: a hub for everything from apps to movies to games, and everything in between. From the Microsoft Store, users will be able to install any kind of app. It’s not just UWP now: the Microsoft Store now supports Win32, .NET, UWP, Xamarin, Electron, React Native, and Java programs, and even progressive web apps (PWA). And developers publishing these apps don’t have to use Microsoft’s billing methods either: they can also add third-party payment methods, and with those, developers can keep 100% of the revenue.

In the Microsoft Store, users will be able to grab apps for streaming services like Netflix, Spotify, and now Disney+ as well. Additionally, Android apps are also present on the store through the Amazon App Store, meaning that you can also get your favorite mobile apps and games running on your Windows 11 PC as well.

Interested in trying it out? An early build of the new Microsoft Store will be available on the next Windows Insider build. It will be available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.