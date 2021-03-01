New Moto-branded smartwatches are coming, but they’re not what you may think

Motorola has undergone several transitions to its smartphone lineup, which has inadvertently resulted in a more complicated branding and naming scheme (which is never good). But its smartwatch division has taken an interesting turn. The last time we saw a Motorola smartwatch, it was actually not made by Motorola, but rather by a company called eBuyNow, with Motorola only providing their branding. Now, a new generation of Moto-branded smartwatches is coming, but they’re quite different offerings compared to what we’ve seen before—maybe for the better, maybe for the worse, but different nonetheless.

Not gonna claim this is an exclusive since I got it from a sales presentation, but seems like a square-ish Moto Watch and a new @moto360 are coming soon. pic.twitter.com/2DWY758GWp — Felipe Berhau (@FelipeBerhau) February 26, 2021

The first thing we should note here is that this isn’t really a leak: this was actually grabbed from a sales presentation, which is fully public for anyone to see, and the presentation these screenshots were grabbed from seems to be this one (spotted by 9to5Google). Onto the watches themselves, which were first spotted by @FelipeBerhau on Twitter, they don’t seem to feature the previous branding anywhere (that’s why we noted that these are Moto-branded smartwatches). Instead, the presentation says “Moto Watch & One”, pointing that we’ll have a Moto Watch and a Moto One watch.

Moto G smartwatch pic.twitter.com/dtDqdVzaTh — Felipe Berhau (@FelipeBerhau) February 26, 2021

There’s also a third watch which will apparently be called the “Moto G” smartwatch. The Moto G series of smartphones consist of mid-range and low-end devices, so a G watch in this case would probably be a lower-end smartwatch. Presumably, a “Moto One” smartwatch would follow overall the same line the One series of smartphones follows, while a Moto Watch would probably be the proper flagship smartwatch in the lineup. Again, these are all speculations based on the images.

These, just like the last 360 smartwatch, are not made by Motorola in-house, but they will be sold under the Moto branding if they reach the market. We don’t know when these smartwatches will be reaching the market, if they’ll reach it at all, but we’ll have to wait and see.