The New motorola edge has a 108MP Camera, 144Hz Display, and it’s $100 off

motorola has a second-generation edge phone that comes equipped with some of the latest flagship features, at a serious bargain. This Nebula Blue phone has a strong focus on photography, with a 108MP camera that captures amazing detail. The other key aspect of this device is the display which has a 144Hz refresh rate. Your media will look ultra-smooth on this phone, making it a great option for mobile gamers.

Save $100 on the new motorola edge

With the current discount, you can save $100 on this phone when you order it from the motorola website. The total, when combined with the discount, comes to $599.99. This makes it a very competitive price for phones with similar specs. This phone presents a great opportunity for people to get their hands on some of the latest smartphone features, without paying those $1,000+ flagship price tags.

Specification motorola edge (2021) Display 6.8-inch “Max Vision” LCD

Full HD+ resolution

Up to 144Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM & Storage 6/8GB RAM

128/256GB storage Battery & Charging 5000mAh

30W wired charging Rear Camera(s) Sensors 108MP Ultra Pixel camera 8MP ultra wide-angle camera 2MP depth sensor; f/2.4 aperture; 1.75μm pixel size

Video Up to 4K resolution at 30fps Up to 720p resolution at 960fps Super Slow Motion

Front Camera(s) 32MP with Quad Pixel technology

HDR in portrait mode Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software Android 11 out of the box

Jaw-dropping Photos & Videos

The main camera on the motorola edge 2021 edition, is a 108MP sensor. Capture true-to-life images with incredible detail and clarity. Get 4x more content in your shot when you use the ultrawide lens, or take advantage of the macro feature to get close-up shots on small objects. The depth sensor is able to give you adjustable background blur on your photos, resulting in some fantastic-looking bokeh.

A total of three sensors make up the main camera setup, but the selfie camera is also very impressive. The front 32MP camera uses Quad Pixel technology to give you the ability to capture detailed photos in low light. A built-in Face Beauty mode will help you capture the perfect selfie, and smooth out wrinkles or blemishes that can often be amplified by smartphone cameras.

Video can be captured in 4K while using plenty of different camera modes to get the perfect shot. The Super Slow Mo feature will let you capture footage at 960FPS, creating amazing video. Check out the video below to see it in action.

Ultra-smooth Display

The motorola edge has a large 6.8″ display with a resolution of 1080×2460. While the resolution is pretty standard on phones in this price range, the refresh rate is what takes this display to another level. 144Hz of buttery smooth visuals bring the Android operating system to you in a way you might not have experienced before. Scrolling through apps, playing games, and watching videos look amazing on the Motorola edge. Combine the 144Hz refresh rate with the HDR10 compatibility, and you’ve got yourself one of the best smartphone displays you can have in 2021.

Built for Speed

In order for you to get the most out of the impressive display on this phone, motorola has equipped this device with the specs you’ll need for the best performance. The Snapdragon 778G 5G is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You’ll be able to store plenty of media and apps on your device while getting amazing performance out of your system.

“Enjoy elite gaming and up to 55% faster graphics and processing with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. Connect with 5G1 networks for superfast downloading and streaming, plus enjoy 3x faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6.” motorola

Take advantage of the $100 discount on the 2021 motorola edge, and order one today from the official website here.

We thank motorola for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.