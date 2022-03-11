The redesigned Office.com experience is now live for business users

Microsoft’s redesigned Office.com experience – along with the Office app for Windows 10 and 11 – is now live for business and school users. Microsoft announced the new experience during its Ignite conference last November, but it’s fully available as of this week.

The new Office.com page tries to make it easier to find the files and content you need at any given time. First, there’s a new home page, which includes a Recommended section at the top and a new Quick access section below it. This new section highlights files that were recently opened or edited, but you can also use filters to find specific files more easily. For example, you can filter for shared documents, collaborators, and more. You can customize these filters so you can always find what you’re looking for.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Something else that’s new in the redesigned Office.com experience is the My Content pane left-side menu. This also gets you easily find all of your files in cloud and local storage, even including email attachments and Loop components. Once viewing your list of content, you can filter it by type so everything is easier to find. Also, search results are displayed on an infinitely scrolling page, so yu don’t have to go through pages of content to find what you want.

Finally, there’s a new Create pane on the left-side menu. This lets you create different kinds of content, whether it’s a Word document, PowerPoint presentation, and so on. You can start with a blank slate, but you’ll also see recommended templates for the different types of content so you can get started more quickly. You can also filter templates for specific types of content like planners, lists, and more.

While this is only available to business and school users for now, Microsoft says it’s working to bring similar improvements to the consumer-facing version of Office.com and the Office app for Windows. The company says it’ll share more “in the coming months”, so we may have to wait a while.

Source: Microsoft