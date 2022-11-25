If you've got kids, the Google Nest Hub might be the perfect present for your family. Here's why.

It's Black Friday, and all day at XDA, we've been combing through all of the best deals. There's one deal that I've been investing the most in though, and that's the Google Nest Hub on Best Buy, which is 50% off of its normal price (it's even cheaper if you buy a two-pack). The reason is simple: I had a baby this year.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Editor's Choice $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 The Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) is a 7-inch smart display that's the perfect addition to a smart home, especially in the kitchen or on your bedside table. $49.99 at Best Buy

I also use an iPhone. In fact, almost everyone in my family uses an iPhone. My father, stepmother, both sisters, and my brother all have one. My mother doesn't, and frankly, this causes a headache for all of us, because she's the one that turns our text messages green.

I know, I hate to shame someone for their green bubbles, but in this case, it causes a real issue. That's right, I'm talking about photo and video quality. I can record beautiful, 4K 60fps video of my baby with my iPhone 14 Pro Max, and send it to most of my family, who can watch it in its full resolution, HDR quality. If my mother is in the group text, sorry everyone. We've all seen what happens then.

Even just photos are reduced to about 3% of their original file size. Then, someone will go and get the photo printed, and it looks awful.

Bring on Google Photos for the win

Being the tech reviewer that I am, I thought, there has to be a better way, and there is. It's Google Photos.

The really great thing about Google Photos is that it automatically categorizes your images by people, places, and things. You see, the whole family already has Google Photos, so they already have albums of my baby. The only work I had to put in was to make sure we were sharing those albums with each other.

Naturally, those albums are automatically updated when someone takes a picture, and everyone else in the family automatically gets the picture of the baby without sacrificing quality.

Google Nest Hub gets the save

My favorite feature of Google Assistant smart displays is the Google Photos integration. You can plug in any album, whether you just want to show all of your pictures of a certain person, multiple people, a vacation you went on, or anything else. Google Photos is smart like that. If you want it to only show you pictures of flowers, you can do that too. You can also mix and match with whatever you want. It's phenomenal.

I think you see what I'm getting at though. Once you set up the group of people sharing the photos that are meant to be shared, and you set up the albums you want on the Google Nest Hub, Google just does the rest of the work for you.

I've loved this feature from even before I had a kid, but now, it's a life-saver. I don't know what I'd do without it.