Key Takeaways RAM prices have dropped - now is the best time to buy more RAM than you think you need, especially DDR5.

Different tasks require different amounts of RAM - gaming and video editing need at least 32GB, while basic tasks can make do with 16GB.

Check your device's max RAM capacity - most recent motherboards support up to 128GB, with newer models capable of up to 192GB.

Whether you're thinking about building a new PC or eyeing up one of the best laptops, one of the important decisions to make is how much RAM to get. That's because RAM is the short-term memory of your computer, and not having enough will severely limit the tasks you can run. Maybe you want to get into video editing or are thinking about the new games that are coming out in the upcoming year, or perhaps you want to dabble with virtual machines. Whatever your reasons, it's always better to spend a little extra right now instead of finding out later that you haven't picked up enough memory.

Related How to build a computer: A beginners guide to a new PC Building a computer can seem daunting at first, but this guide will show you the ropes if you're a first-time PC builder.

RAM is cheap, so buy more than you think you need

Even DDR5 is now affordable

Close

While choosing RAM for your computer, the sheer number of different options might make it seem like it's a harder decision than it really is. Most devices these days use DDR4 or DDR5, making things easier. The old guidance on picking RAM said you should get at least 16GB. That's still not bad advice for a basic computer, as at least you're not under prepared with just 8GB of memory. Many laptops won't even let you select more than 16GB, especially if it's soldered onto the motherboard. That's okay for most laptop users, as the type of tasks handled on laptops often don't need more than that. For desktop PC users, you should think about picking up 32GB as a minimum, as two 16GB modules, so you can run them in dual-channel mode and get the largest amount of bandwidth possible.

The other thing is that RAM prices, even for DDR5, have dropped substantially in recent months. That means it's the perfect time to take advantage of the lower prices and pick up more RAM than you think you might need. I've got 96GB in my main PC, but I'm seriously considering picking up a second kit to bring that total to 192GB while prices are this low.

It also depends on what you'll use your PC for

For everyday use, you'll want at least 16GB of memory these days regardless. That gives you enough capacity for multitasking while checking emails, browsing the web, and doing basic photo editing tasks. It's also enough for many games, although newer titles are starting to stretch that now. For games, you really want 32GB as a minimum, so that you can continue to play the latest titles for years to come. Video editing is also going to want 32GB, so you can work with higher resolution footage and add more effects. Content creators will likely want to increase that further to 64GB or even 128GB, so they won't have issues doing intensive tasks like livestreaming their gameplay.

How do I know how much RAM my system can support?

It's time to check the manual

If you have the manual handy, it will tell you what type of RAM you can use and what is the maximum capacity your device will support. The second-easiest way to figure out what your PC uses is to visit the manufacturer's website. The memory specifications section will tell you exactly which type of RAM you need and the maximum speeds it can support.

Generally speaking, most recent consumer motherboards can support up to 128GB of RAM. Newer models with DDR5 can use up to 192GB (four modules of 48GB). That is likely to go up again in the future, as 64GB DDR5 modules are on the horizon. Laptops are slightly different, and you'll have to check with the specific model to see if the RAM can actually be upgraded. Many laptops can only get 16GB of RAM, with some allowing for 32GB, and a small number of gaming or professional laptops can support 96GB of RAM, with two SODIMMs of 48GB each.

Related How to find out your RAM specs on a Windows 11 PC If you're not sure what kind of RAM is inside your PC, Windows 11 gives you a way to easily find out the memory specs

RAM is usually easy to upgrade, but you can't guarantee the prices will be the same

Right now, DDR4 and DDR5 RAM modules are incredibly affordable, with some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. DDR5, in particular, was once a niche, expensive product but now has subsided to the prices we were used to paying for DDR4. It's also cheaper per gigabyte to buy 32GB instead of 16GB, which makes it a better deal overall and will last you longer.